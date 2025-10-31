The female Viagra? Myregyna founder on achieving satisfying sex postmenopause
Key takeaways
- Gen X women are driving openness about postmenopausal sexual health and demanding effective, stigma-free solutions.
- Myregyna offers a non-hormonal system using plant stem cell technology to restore vaginal hydration, elasticity, and comfort.
- Awareness of GSM remains low, with many women unaware that safe, science-backed treatments exist for postmenopausal symptoms.
Postmenopausal women do not cease having sex, despite societal perceptions, but it can become more challenging. Approximately 50% of postmenopausal women experience vulvar and vaginal atrophy, which causes symptoms such as dryness, irritation, and pain during intercourse.
Personal Care Insights speaks to cell biologist and founder of Myregyna, Dr. Iona Weir, about the rise of menopausal care, the need for greater awareness of vaginal health, and how Gen X is establishing open conversations about postmenopausal sexual satisfaction.
Myregyna implements the same science used in anti-aging creams and beauty supplements to restore skin vitality below the waist. The brand says, “beauty doesn’t stop at the neckline — and neither should skin care.”
It offers a non-hormonal cream and supplement system designed to regenerate vulval and vaginal skin by restoring hydration, elasticity, and suppleness lost during menopause. Women also report stronger nails, shinier hair, and plumper facial skin, which can all weaken postmenopause.
The solutions address genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM), of which vaginal atrophy falls under. GSM is a condition caused by a decline in estrogen levels, resulting in symptoms that affect both the genital and urinary tracts.
Common symptoms include vaginal dryness, burning, and itching, as well as urinary issues like urgency, frequent urination, and pain during urination. It can also cause pain during intercourse and reduced lubrication.
Powered by a patented plant stem cell-derived ingredient, Myrecil, Myregyna’s supplements and cream support healthy function and sensation during sex. They help natural lubrication and resilience of the genital area. The products also assist urinary tract health and comfort and are suitable for use with hormone replacement therapy.
The menopausal care brand says its biotechnology-driven mission closes a persistent care gap by advancing visibility, empowering postmenopausal agency, and fostering essential health conversations that tackle the science, the stigma, and the solutions.
Do you think menopausal care is a growing industry?
Weir: Menopausal and postmenopausal care is a growing industry as people move toward quality of life and wellness, rather than just extended living. It is also a growing industry because Gen X has never accepted the status quo and instead wants solutions.
Why do you think it has taken a while for people to pay attention to menopausal care?
Weir: Until now, there has been a perception that postmenopausal women cease to exist as sexual beings and just tend to put up with discomfort and pain. Now, the women who grew up being independent, with their own careers and businesses, will not go quietly into the night. Instead, they want to enjoy life to its fullest.
Also, with Viagra providing men a solution, there is now a recognized need to also find a solution to enable women to have enjoyable sex with no discomfort.
Do you think women are more open now about conversations surrounding menopause and intercourse?
Weir: What we are seeing is that Gen X has always been very open about sex, and as we have aged, we have talked openly about those changes, and what is happening with our bodies. Gen X grew up with Madonna, then with Sex and the City. We saw our once beloved characters become conservative and boring, and being made to pay the price for the fun of their youth.
What you are seeing is my generation (Gen X) continuing to be vocal and having more opportunities to speak up. We want to change the conversation to enable us to enjoy sex and life. The narrative of the past is often dominated by those who are more conservative around sex, creating the idea that women are becoming more open, ignoring the media evidence that we were not any less open than we are now.
What inspired you to create Myregyna?
Weir: My focus as a scientist has always been on inventing products that improve people’s quality of life. When I discovered that postmenopause life, as the vulval skin went through atrophy, would be about dry vaginas, urinary frequency, potential leakages, and, worst of all, reduced sexual pleasure, I decided to invent something to fix it. I created a solution before I reached that terrifying moment.
Do you think enough women know that there are solutions to help them with vulval hydration?
Weir: Surprisingly, not yet. Our independent survey of 500 New Zealand women found that 70% had never heard of GSM or vaginal atrophy, despite up to 84% experiencing its symptoms, from vaginal dryness and discomfort during sex to bladder urgency and leakage. Over 40% had never spoken to anyone about it, including their doctor or partner. That silence tells you everything.
Most believed the only option was to take menopause hormone therapy or put up with it. The reason for this is multi-layered: not knowing that anything can be done to address the issue, the misconception that all of the symptoms, such as bladder leakage, is a result of childbirth and therefore they do not raise it with their doctor. There is also embarrassment and a medical system where doctors have minimal training in postmenopausal women’s gynaecological health issues. They are still reluctant to address female sexual function and pleasure openly.
How in-demand do you think solutions such as yours are?
Weir: The demand is huge and unmet. During our first clinical study, I was inundated with calls from women saying they had not had sex for years because it was too painful and no longer fun. Sadly, they were not telling their partners.
Once they began using the cream, they returned transformed, wearing make-up, dressing more confidently, and talking about enjoying sex again. They were also describing how they no longer needed to map out where all the public toilets were; instead, they went out with confidence. Others discussed being able to sleep through the night without needing to get up to urinate. This is a game-changer and gives women their lives back.
Are there other similar options on the market, such as supplements and lubricants to increase vaginal moisture?
Weir: There are a lot of products already on the market that function as lubricants, providing temporary relief, serving as a protective barrier, and acting as a moisturizer to improve skin hydration. Other products focus on restoring the vaginal pH and microbiome. Some of these products are regulated and designed to help women, but others can irritate the delicate skin tissue.
How are your products different from others on the market?
Weir: Myregyna has been developed to treat all of the symptoms associated with GSM and to restore a healthy skin and microbiome. Myregyna reduces itching, dryness, thinning, and cracking, restoring the skin to a perimenopausal state.
It also improves skin elasticity and turgor, enabling sexual function. It restores sexual response and acts as a rubefacient, increasing blood flow and restoring normal skin color. The vaginal pH is returned to normal, and the microbiome rebalanced. By improving skin elasticity around the urethra, leakage and urgency are reduced. Thus, instead of just being a temporary hydration product, Myregyna targets and restores all aspects of GSM.
Where do you expect the market to progress?
Weir: I think the market will significantly grow in the next five to 10 years as more is understood about GSM and the demand for alternative solutions grows. I also think it will become more regulated to ensure the safety of consumers.