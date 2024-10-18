Presperse extracts primary active from chamomile to harness anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties
Presperse releases BioSyn Bisabolol, with the key active ingredient found in chamomile. The cosmetic ingredients innovator says it offers skin care benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties, skin-soothing effects and antioxidant capabilities.
The eco-friendly active is derived from 100% biobased carbon through a sustainable fermentation process and touts the “highest purity” of bisabolol on the market today. The product received the Bronze Award in the Conscious Beauty Category at In-Cosmetics Asia last year.
Historic active ingredient
As the key active ingredient found in chamomile, bisabolol has been used in traditional medicine for centuries.
Presperse processes BioSyn Bisabolol using a “cutting-edge fermentation technology,” which produces a stable product rich in the biologically active isomer (-)-α-bisabolol.
The key benefits of BioSyn Bisabolol include an anti-inflammatory effect that eases redness, itching and irritation, making it suitable for sensitive skin. It is said to help protect the skin from environmental stressors and premature aging while brightening skin and reducing melanin content to promote a more even skin tone. It can also help diminish dark spots.
It is suitable for skin, body, scalp, sun, baby, intimate care and pet care products.
“BioSyn Bisabolol is the future of sensitive skin care. Its sustainable production and proven efficacy offer brands the opportunity to meet the growing consumer demand for conscious beauty products without compromising on performance,” says Dr. Daphne Benderly, director of R&D at Presperse.
Presperse recommends BioSyn Bisabolol for use in concentrations ranging from 0.1% to 1.0%. It appears as a clear to light yellow liquid and is easily soluble in oils, making it versatile for numerous formulations.
In other advances for chamomile’s applicability in skin care, Ashland uses fresh and living chamomile, processed using Zeta Fraction technology and AI to create its patented floral extract, which is naturally rich in gamma amino butyric acid and flower acids.