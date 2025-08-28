Safic-Alcan expands in Southeast Asia with Ingredients Plus acquisition
Safic-Alcan reveals the successful completion of its acquisition of Ingredients Plus, a distributor with a strong footprint in Malaysia and Singapore. According to the company, the move bolsters its presence in the region and solidifies its plans for continued expansion of its operations in Southeast Asia.
Ingredients Plus distributes ingredients across a range of sectors, including personal and home care, and fragrances. Headquartered in Shah Alam, Selangor, the company has become a leading distributor of raw materials in the Asia-Pacific region, servicing industries such as personal care, industrial and institutional cleaning, and pharmaceuticals.
“Ingredients Plus has exceptional technical capabilities, boasting three labs for personal care, coatings, and fragrances, making it a strong match for the Safic-Alcan culture,” says Laurent Natal, Safic-Alcan’s managing director of mergers and acquisitions.
Unlocking growth opportunities
The acquisition follows Safic-Alcan’s recent expansion into India earlier this year, signaling the company’s dedication to strengthening its footprint in Asia. While Safic-Alcan has had a presence in Malaysia since 2012, the merger increases the distributor’s ability to capture growth opportunities in Southeast Asia.
Both companies state that the combined offerings will provide clients with expanded solutions and innovations to meet the evolving needs of customers in a growing and dynamic market.
“We are excited about the new opportunities this will bring to our partners and customers across the region,” adds Chai Sien Theng, co-founder of Ingredients Plus.