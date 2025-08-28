Elevated wellness: Smile Makers blurs lines between intimacy and skin care
Global intimate wellness brand Smile Makers has reintroduced its signature two-in-one massage and body oils, the Regenerating Day oil and the Hydrating Night oil, to its existing Intimate Health Essentials range in response to customer feedback. The newly designed products have been reimagined to showcase their dual functionality — as mood-enhancing massage oils and nourishing skin care.
The relaunch aligns with the industry’s growing skinification trend and the rising demand for beauty products that push the boundaries of sensory experience and mindfulness.
They aim to position their massage oils beyond intimacy, reframing them as “elevated wellness ritual for everyone and every body,” while helping to promote healthy habits for body and mind.
“Touch is powerful. I’m a big believer that we don’t touch ourselves enough — I’m not talking about sexual pleasure. These oils make it easy to pause, connect with your body, and enjoy a few intentional minutes, morning or night. A simple massage that feeds your skin, lifts your mood, and grounds your mind,” says Samantha Marshall, head of brand and in-house sex educator at Smile Makers.
“We realized our community wasn’t just using these oils for sensual massage — they were upgrading their skin care routines. They’d become their go-to for deep hydration, nourishment, and everyday luxury.”
“From the nourishing plant oils to the mood-setting scents, every drop is about bringing you into the present,” she adds.
Each oil combines plant-oil formulations and mood-setting scents. Fragrances are blended in Grasse, France, and are regarded in the industry as the epicenter of heritage and modern perfumery. They are lightweight and fast-absorbing on the skin, claiming to leave it feeling soft, smooth, and restored.
Body oil with benefits
By focusing on minimalist, plant-powered formulations with 12 ingredients and a holistic approach, Smile Makers differentiates itself from existing products in the market with more complex blends or synthetic ingredients.
Additionally, the products utilize plant-based oils that offer skin-renewing properties, like sunflower oil. Sunflower oil aids barrier repair and improves skin elasticity. It is also hydrating and non-comedogenic.
The Regenerating Day oil has been developed to energize the user for the day ahead. It is infused with herbaceous black pepper fragrance notes. Meanwhile, the formula is blended with soybean and rosemary oils, which are said to strengthen the skin barrier.
The Hydrating Night oil is designed with relaxation in mind. It combines softer floral notes of ylang-ylang with caprylic and almond oils to lock in skin moisture and support hydration, while jojoba oil further soothes and nourishes the skin.
Intimate essentials refresh
The relaunch includes redesigns to the brand’s everyday wellness products, including the ultra-thin biodegradable Come Connected condoms, which boast extra-lubricated, vegan properties.
Their packaging has been designed in a ‘buttercup-style’ for easier access, ensuring they are always the correct way up for application.
The full Intimate Health Essentials range includes a gel lubricant with a non-sticky, water-based formula, enriched with skin care-grade Japanese liquorice root extract, Silky (S) Intimate Wipes formulated explicitly for sensitive vulva care, and the Vibe Wash Sex Toy Cleaner, designed to be gentle and effective on devices and skin.
“This refresh highlights our Intimate Health Essentials for healthy habits, making self-care easy, bringing comfort, confidence, and connection to every part of our routine, today and for our future selves,” Marshall adds.
“All of our products are designed to be unintimidating, thoughtful, and body-safe, essentials that sit comfortably next to your moisturiser, cleanser, or SPF. We’ve listened, evolved, and are redefining what modern intimacy means, and this collection supports that.”
Sensual self-care staples
The sexual wellness sector is expanding, primarily driven by the Gen Z and Millennial markets.
reframing their existing products and new launches as tools for self-care and as bathroom shelf staples that blend premium skin care benefits with sensorial fragrance.These audiences continue challenging taboo personal care topics and are notably more health-conscious. As a result, brands in the intimate care sector are
Personal Care Insights has been following developments and innovations at the intersection of sexual health and emotional well-being. We recently reported on Ples’Jour’s debut skin care-led lubricant launch.
The product was designed to shift stigma around female pleasure and position lubricant as an essential part of self-care, with the product designed to be displayed without shame. Encased in a sculptural bottle with a stone-like aesthetic, it merges intimacy with the appeal of premium skin care, positioning lubricant as more than a niche sexual health product.
The blending of sexuality and skin care was also demonstrated when The House of Mienne debuted a luxury body care line powered by active and aphrodisiac ingredients last month.
Meanwhile, UK-based intimate wellness brand Amorecco has launched Late Night Gelato, a lickable perfume designed to enhance intimacy and explore sexual pleasure through fragrance as a multi-sensory experience.