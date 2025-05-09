Shaving stigma: Edgewell Personal Care reveals realities of women’s grooming
Edgewell Personal Care’s brand, Wilkinson Sword Intuition, has released a campaign playfully exhibiting all the places women grow and shave their hair to promote the realities of self-grooming.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Jochen Schmitz, general manager North-East Europe at Edgewell Personal Care, about how portrayals of shaving have shifted over the past few years — from an expectation, to a form of rebellion, to nothing more than a personal preference.
“Current narratives in the category often frame shaving either as a luxurious act of self-care or as a bold protest. However, our research shows that many women find these portrayals unrealistic and emotionally unrelatable,” says Schmitz.
Edgewell Personal Care reports that over 80% of women see shaving as a practical part of everyday personal care, not a statement or indulgence.
The Any Hair, Anywhere campaign pushes back against unrealistic portrayals of shaving.
“We’re using humor to highlight and embrace the messy, intimate, and sometimes downright ridiculous realities of shaving. The quick underarm touch-up before running out the door, the uneven leg shave in bad lighting, the forgotten patch you only notice hours later,” Schmitz explains.
“Shaving isn’t always graceful or glamorous, and that’s exactly the point.”
Stigma breakdown
Some common stigmas associated with shaving are that it is emotional or symbolic, needs to be justified, or should fit an unachievable picture.
“When or where a woman chooses to shave shouldn’t need explanation or validation. Shaving is personal, practical, and different for everyone,” says Schmitz.
“Real-life shaving isn’t about achieving perfection — it’s about doing what works for you, whether a quick tidy-up or a full grooming session.”
Provocative payoff
The advertisement was directed by Marielle Heller, director of the Golden Globe-nominated Nightbitch, in collaboration with the creative agency Pablo.
Wilkinson Sword Intuition hopes the campaign drives growth for the brand and its shaving offerings. It thinks the category needs a “fresh point of view” that is more relatable to today’s consumers.
“We were confident that doing something bold, humorous, and a little bit provocative would create a stronger emotional connection with a broad female audience and their unique, individual, and real experiences of shaving,” says Schmitz.
“With Intuition, we’re celebrating authenticity and offering women a product that recognizes and supports their real experiences — empowering them to take care of any hair, anywhere, with confidence, ease, and without judgment.”