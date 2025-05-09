Wonderskin receives US$50M investment for tech-driven cosmetics innovations
Wonderskin has received a US$50 million investment to expand its tech-driven makeup portfolio and accelerate its retail presence.
Wonderskin’s patented lip stain technology brought the company recognition, with the peel-off range going viral on TikTok — Wonder Blading Lip Stain Masque. The brand’s portfolio expands beyond the lip stain into other tech-infused cosmetics.
With the new investment, Wonderskin will expand its long-wear and multi-use color cosmetics, which it claims are all backed by proprietary science with “real-world results.” The money will also be allocated to retail expansion.
The investment round was led by global venture capital and equity firm Insight Partners.
Rebecca Liu-Doyle, managing director at Insight Partners, says that Wonderskin has a strong ability to fuse science, creativity, and cultural relevance.
TikTok beauty trends
A recent study by Revieve, The Gen Z Effect Report, revealed how younger beauty consumers have changed their shopping habits compared to older consumers. Because of their digital lifestyles and greater demand for transparency, this demographic is actively shaping brand narratives through co-creation, social media engagement, and accountability.
TikTok Shop recently launched in Japan and Germany. Beiersdorf’s Nivea was one of the first cosmetics brands to join the platform.
However, recent studies have also shown how TikTok beauty trends can negatively affect consumers. Roseway Labs released a study, revealing that 93% of Gen Z and 85% of millennials feel anxious about social media trends. The findings indicate a growing connection between mental health and aesthetic ideals.
Earlier this year, another study found a link between negative body image and social media. Food restrictions were perceived as “natural behaviors” to reach a beauty standard across platforms. The researchers called for intervention to address the normalized harmful beauty standards.