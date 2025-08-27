Multiple sunscreens pulled from shelves after SPF tests fall short
Australian sunscreen brands are pulling products from shelves after a wave of independent testing revealed significant inconsistencies between advertised sun protection claims and actual performance.
The current wave of recalls follows a June investigation by consumer advocacy group Choice, which tested 20 popular sunscreens in accredited laboratories. The results showed that 16 out of 20 did not meet their advertised SPF claims.
In the wake of those findings, Ultra Violette has withdrawn its Lean Screen sunscreen after multiple tests returned widely inconsistent results. At the same time, Naked Sundays has suspended sales of its Collagen Glow Mineral sunscreen in Australia pending further checks.
The test findings have raised industry-wide concerns about consumer safety and product reliability, prompting regulators to review industry standards.
“In a country where two in three people will be diagnosed with skin cancer, people deserve to trust that the SPF ratings on sunscreen are accurate and reliable,” says Ashley de Silva, CEO of consumer advocacy group Choice.
Investigation sparks scrutiny
Ultra Violette’s Lean Screen SPF 50+ Mattifying Zinc sunscreen was the worst-performing product in Choice’s testing, returning SPF values of 4 and 5 in two separate tests.
The group delayed publication of these findings to confirm them in a second batch. The group sent samples to a different specialized laboratory in Germany. Again, results returned at SPF 5, supporting the initial outcome from the Sydney-based Eurofins Dermatest facility.
Choice reported that Ultra Violette had originally claimed Lean Screen achieved an SPF of 64.3 based on its own commissioned testing at Princeton Consumer Research, US.
The discrepancy between those results and the independent testing was described as a “pattern of inconsistency.”
In response, Ultra Violette initially suggested the results were “scientifically impossible” and later proposed that product decanting during testing may have contributed to the low numbers.
However, as more independent results emerged, the company acknowledged the issue.
“Today’s announcement from Ultra Violette confirms there is a clear problem with how sunscreen is regulated and tested in Australia. Without Choice’s investigation, Ultra Violette’s Lean Screen would still be on shelves, despite the fact that it does not provide anywhere near the amount of sun protection it claims to,” De Silva says.
Ultra Violette recall
After conducting its own additional tests, Ultra Violette has confirmed significant variability in Lean Screen’s SPF performance, ranging from SPF 4 to SPF 64 across eight different trials.
The company has announced the immediate withdrawal of the product and says refunds and vouchers will be available to customers regardless of where they purchased it.
Ultra Violette also published an apology on its website, signed by co-founders Ava Chandler-Matthews and Rebecca Jefferd, addressing its community directly.
“We are deeply sorry that one of our products has fallen short of the standards we pride ourselves on and that you have come to expect of us,” they write.
The statement emphasizes that the issue applies only to Lean Screen, adding: “That wasn’t good enough for us, and it isn’t good enough for you.”
Corrective measures include ending production with the third-party manufacturer responsible for Lean Screen and working with a broader network of BIPEA-audited labs.
The brand will also implement dual-lab verification for all new launches and increase retesting frequency to every 18 months using off-the-shelf products.
The brand stresses that testing has reaffirmed the integrity of the rest of its product line.
Naked Sundays suspension
Shortly after Ultra Violette’s announcement, Naked Sundays confirmed it had paused sales of its SPF50+ Collagen Glow Mineral sunscreen in Australia as a precaution.
The brand says the US version of its product has already passed independent testing and it plans to release that version locally while awaiting new results and guidance from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).
Australian cosmetics retailer Mecca, which sold the Naked Sundays product, removed it nationwide and offered refunds to customers.
Naked Sundays stated that the suspension only applied to this one sunscreen and that its other products remained unaffected.
Regulatory review
The TGA is now investigating sunscreen testing standards and considering alternative methods that may provide more reliable results, including in vitro approaches on human skin exposed to UV light.
Several other brands, including Outside Beauty & Skincare, Found My Skin, and Endota, have also reportedly paused products while retesting is underway.
“It remains important to clarify: any sunscreen is always better than no sunscreen, but if consumers are being misled about the quality and longevity of their sunscreen protection, that represents a genuine health concern and a huge breach of consumer trust,” Choice says in a statement.
“Choice is calling on the TGA to urgently provide an update on its investigation. Ultra Violette’s product may not be the only product that is affected, and consumers deserve to know whether they can continue to trust SPF claims in Australia,” De Silva concludes.