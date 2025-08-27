Olaplex completes first ever acquisition with Purvala Bioscience purchase
Olaplex has acquired Purvala Bioscience, the company’s first acquisition in its 11 years in business. The deal was finalized yesterday, and its main purpose is to support and further R&D capabilities and biotech-driven product development.
“Since the beginning, Olaplex was founded on the concept of innovation with groundbreaking bond technology that empowered stylists and their clients to achieve transformative results,” says Olaplex CEO Amanda Baldwin.
“Scientific breakthroughs continue to inspire us as we remain committed to delivering products for our stylist community and customers.”
Baldwin says that Olaplex has already impacted the industry and believes “Purvala has the potential to create the next generation of disruptive science-backed product innovation alongside our patent-protected bond-building technology, Bis-amino.”
The financial amount of the acquisition has not yet been disclosed.
Inside out solutions
Purvala Bioscience, the Boston-based biotech company, was founded by Dr. Bradley Olsen, a professor of Chemical Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US, who focuses on creating molecules that are inspired by naturally occurring biological structures.
The company develops bio-inspired technologies that are applicable across the beauty and health industries. Like Olaplex, it focuses mainly on hair care.
Together, the companies’ current technologies can address hair damage at “multiple layers” and offer a holistic solution for consumers seeking effective and sustainable products.
Olaplex’s technology mainly focuses on repairing internal disulfide bonds and strengthening the hair from the inside, while Purvala’s proteins and lipids restore the hair from the outside.
The hair repair products from Purvala use a protein-lipid bioconjugate to repair damaged parts. The color and straightening solutions leverage keratin-binding proteins for color and shape “without toxic chemicals.”
Baldwin says these innovations align with Olaplex’s mission to deliver disruptive, science-backed products.
Meanwhile, consumers are also seeking out eco-friendly personal care. Today’s consumers are more informed and selective, seeking ethically sourced ingredients that deliver results without harming the skin or the planet.
Olaplex has previously been featured for its innovations. Last year, it launched a patented Bond Shaping Technology for curly hair used in its Bond Shaper products. It is designed to repair the internal hair structure to strengthen and reshape curl-forming bonds and lock them in place to rebuild natural curl patterns.
In February this year, Olaplex released No.0.5 Scalp Longevity Treatment, a targeted serum that promotes optimal scalp and hair health from root to tip. The innovation was designed to meet the evolving needs of commercial hair stylists and consumers globally, providing high-performance foundational hair health that delivers results.