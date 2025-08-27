Beiersdorf invests €350M in Mexico plant to strengthen global supply
Beiersdorf is investing €350 million (US$405.7 million) to expand its manufacturing plant in Silao, Mexico. The company spotlights Mexico as one of its key production and export hubs, with 70% of the Silao facility’s output being exported.
Therefore, the expansion is “critical to global supply needs,” enabling the company to meet international demand and strengthening its regional presence.
The investment will advance current manufacturing technologies, support job creation, and align with its 2045 carbon neutrality target.
Beiersdorf has not yet announced the expansion, but Ismael Ortiz, head of the Global Economic Intelligence Unit at the Ministry of Economy in Mexico, has confirmed it.
Earlier this year, Beiersdorf invested €300 million (US$343 million) in expanding its production center in Poznań, Poland. This expansion doubles the company’s manufacturing capacity. The move aimed to strengthen Beiersdorf’s position in the international skin care market by boosting output to 500 million units annually and supporting flagship brands like Nivea and Eucerin and regional names such as Bambino.
Apart from expanding, the company is also increasing its presence in biotech. Last year, it launched the Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Epigenetic Serum to fight skin aging using its trademarked active ingredient Epicelline. It also entered a multi-year partnership with Macro Biologics to develop biodegradable antimicrobial peptides for skin care and healthcare applications.
Earlier this month, it released a study suggesting that using blood from people under 30 could become a new anti-aging remedy for people above 60. It found that bone marrow-derived blood cells have the potential to rejuvenate skin. Using 3D organ-on-a-chip technology, the researchers from Beiersdorf found that components in young humans’ blood serum may help restore youthful properties to the skin.