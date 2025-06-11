Beiersdorf doubles skin care manufacturing with €300M Polish facility
Beiersdorf has completed a €300 million (US$343 million) expansion of its production center in Poznań, Poland. This expansion doubles the company’s manufacturing capacity.
The move aims to strengthen Beiersdorf’s position in the international skin care market by boosting output to 500 million units annually and supporting flagship brands like Nivea and Eucerin and regional names such as Bambino.
The company says the upgrade makes the site one of its most important production hubs in its global network, with the capability to supply over 100 markets worldwide.
The facility hosts new production lines and a “cutting-edge” microbiology lab, which are now in operation. Its opening will also create 200 new jobs.
“This investment fully underscores Beiersdorf’s growth ambitions by reinforcing our global manufacturing network and ensuring a reliable, resilient supply in a dynamic market environment,” says CEO Vincent Warnery.
He adds that the expansion also deepens ties with local partners and reflects a long-term commitment to the Poznań community.
Growth and supply chain resilience
Beiersdorf’s investment in Poznań is part of a broader effort to modernize and expand its global production network. The company says the site is crucial in serving the European market as it offers improved delivery capabilities and greater operational flexibility.
Beiersdorf says Poznań’s location, workforce, and infrastructure made it an ideal choice for the upgrade.
As of 2025, all of Beiersdorf’s European plants, including Poznań, operate climate-neutrally, replacing natural gas with biogas. This is part of the company’s goal to decarbonize all production facilities by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2045.
The Poznań site also contributes to environmental and social initiatives, such as reforestation, waste reduction, and energy conservation.
Earlier this year, Beiersdorf announced its entry into the Nigerian market after it launched Eucerin in the country. The move came amid growing public health concerns and regulatory scrutiny over unregulated skin-bleaching creams used in the country.
Additionally, the company debuted its Nivea line on the TikTok shop in Germany to expand its European reach. It was one of the first cosmetics brands to join the e-commerce platform and tap a digitally native demographic: Gen Z.