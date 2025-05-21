Scent you can taste: Amorecco’s edible perfume boosts intimacy
UK-based intimate wellness brand Amorecco has launched Late Night Gelato — a lickable perfume designed to enhance intimacy and explore sexual pleasure through a multi-sensory experience. Combining scent and taste, the brand taps into the growing consumer demand and industry trend for immersive, sensory-driven fragrances.
The scent blends edible vanilla and coconut, inspired by ice cream flavors. The brand describes it as a product meant to be sprayed, tasted, and devoured. Its launch echoes the cultural shift toward prioritizing women’s pleasure and personal well-being.
Personal Care Insights speaks with Luce Grover, co-founder of Amorecco, about re-shaping conventional fragrance development and how scent is being innovated to improve women’s wellness in moments of intimacy.
Speaking about the inspiration behind Amorecco’s creation, she says their mission was to create a sense of desire in the wellness space. “We wanted to use fragrance to improve one’s intimate wellness. Perfume is nostalgic and powerful, and we’re using it to break the taboo around intimacy wellness, especially for women. As a female co-founder, I am taking my passion and drive in this space to empower women through their fragrance.”
“Taking food notes that evoke special moments, closeness, and intimacy are key to our inspiration,” Grover adds.
Amorecco’s first fragrance flavor is available in two sizes: 50 ml and a smaller 15 ml travel size.
Food notes in fragrance
Amorecco’s Late Night Gelato was made in partnership with wellness experts and a global fragrance house that has experience enhancing sensory experiences by intertwining fragrance with food notes.
While the brand positions itself as a wellness brand rather than a food product, Grover confirms it is safe for consumption and topical use. The perfume is formulated with ingredients the FDA has regulated as safe for consumption, including water, vanillin, sugar, and alcohol.
“Each perfume we create goes through a minimum of three months of testing to ensure the product is safe, and all our directions of use, ‘the compliance’ of the product, go through testing of numerous health and safety boards to ensure we’re safe for our consumers.”
“As we are not a food product, we do not fall into the allergen space in the UK — we have all our ingredients clearly labelled. Therefore, consumers can choose if they feel there are any ingredients they do not deem safe for them on an individual basis.”
Earlier this year, Scentmate by dsm-firmenich, a digital platform driving industry fragrance innovation, identified how vanilla notes, alongside fruit and magnolia, were set to influence the fragrance market for summer 2025. While food-inspired notes remain a strong consideration for scent development, the perfume’s power to evoke desire and passion is at the forefront.
“Creating a scent of desire is our top priority, so we carefully consider the food notes we use. We look at encapsulating moments and memories, playing on the nostalgia that fragrance offers, and use the power of certain foods to evoke physical passion.”
Arousing the senses
The fragrance launch aligns with the movement toward creating a multi-sensory experience through perfume. Fragrance trends continue evolving beyond pleasant smells with brands aiming to create sensorial experiences through products that awaken the senses, evoke memories, or enhance mood.
Grover cites the industry’s noticeable shift toward multi-sensory fragrance. She says the industry is “booming with fragrance houses looking to create an experience through scent, whether through food notes, lifestyle, or moments. Fragrances are being seen as a multi-sensory experience rather than just the bottle on your bedside table.”
“Newer fragrance houses coming to market are doing this to differentiate themselves from larger competition and create a community of consumers for their brands.”
Personal Care Insights recently reported from In-cosmetics Global 2025 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and spoke to Scentmate by dsm-firmenich and Eurofragance about growing trends in the sector. They told us how consumers expect functional benefits from fragrances that target specific emotions and support holistic well-being.
Scentmate’s recent trend report also sheds light on the consumer behaviors driving the evolution of fragrance trends. Four out of five people note that wearing fragrances can alter their emotional state. As a result, products that offer sensorial experiences, mood-boosting, or stress-relief benefits are increasingly resonating with consumers.
The platform reports that 83% of Gen Z individuals use fragrance regularly. At the same time, women continue to be the largest consumers, positioning them as a core audience for future fragrance development, particularly with the rising interest in sexual wellness.
Women’s wellness
Personal care companies are increasingly promoting sexual health and wellness products in a bid to dismantle long-standing taboos surrounding women’s intimate well-being and to cater to growing consumer demand. Empowerment-driven Gen Z and millennial consumers are leading the sector’s shift, with pH-balanced cleansers, intimacy-enhancing serums, and hygiene solutions gaining mainstream momentum.
We recently reported on The House of Mienne utilizing aphrodisiac enhancing ingredients in their latest body care line. The fusion of sexuality and skin care is captured by the Sex Serum, which nourishes and hydrates intimate skin to ease friction and stimulate pleasure. Additionally, the collection contains a massage candle that promotes seduction through aroma and turns into a fragranced body oil.
Meanwhile, Mutha is reframing orgasming as a vital part of personal care with a range of sex toys and body care products designed to “arouse the senses and enhance satisfaction.”