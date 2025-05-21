Skin care: Global growth and shifting consumer priorities
Discover global skin care trends, including top brands and product innovations
The global skin care industry is evolving as consumers increasingly view skin care as essential to wellness and self-expression. Skin care extends beyond aesthetics, serving as a cornerstone of health and helping protect, nourish, and rejuvenate the skin amid environmental challenges.
Innova Market Insights highlights consumers’ shifting preferences toward multifunctional solutions, sustainable practices, and ingredient-focused innovation. The global market researcher also explores future opportunities for brands as they redefine their strategies to align with evolving customer priorities.
Skin care consumer preferences
In skin care, consumers balance stability and experimentation in their purchasing decisions. Interest in new and emerging ingredients, demand for precise products targeting specific skin concerns, indulgence, cost-effective alternatives, recommendations, and brand trust drive their preferences.
A growing group of consumers increased their skin care usage over the past year, with most preferring medium or minimalist routines and affordable products. Some 68% of consumers use facial cream once or twice daily. Face wash, soap, and wash-off products are the top choices for face cleansing. Anti-aging and brightening treatments are becoming part of the daily routine.
Friends/family, offers/promotions, and social media brands/shops primarily influence consumers’ purchasing decisions for facial skin care.
However, false marketing and greenwashing concerns lead consumers to question company ethics and actions. Many consumers find it challenging to trust benefit claims and sustainability claims in skin care products.
Top skin care brands
Globally, skin care companies diversify their products for different consumers. They expand by introducing new products tailored to specific consumers or shifting categories. The top three players in the skin care category are L’Oréal, Beiersdorf, and Unilever.
L’Oréal’s leading skin care brands include L’Oréal Paris, Vichy, Garnier Skinactive, La Roche Posay, and Garnier Skin Naturals.
Beiersdorf’s prominent brands are Nivea, Eucerin, Nivea Men, La Prairie, and Labello. Meanwhile, Unilever houses Dove, Rexona, Lux, and Axe.
Skin care product launch trends
The skin care category has been expanding globally, with a 9% CAGR growth in product launches over the past five years.
Global consumers increasingly desire skin care solutions with anti-aging benefits.
Variety and new ingredients, formats, and packaging preferences drive this category, creating space for large and small companies to operate.
Serums and toners have emerged as the fastest-growing products.
Top skin care regions
Europe leads in skin care launches despite its slower growth rate. Asia closely follows, presenting opportunities for product launches in the increasingly diverse market.
Consumers in Europe prioritize brands that tap into functional trends, such as aging and renewal, and offer products with ethical claims. Apart from anti-aging, mainstream claims include hydration support, brightening, and dermatologically tested products. Growing claims are natural, ethical, and vegan.
In Asia, China and Indonesia lead in the development of skin care products, followed by India and Singapore. The top claims in the Asian market are brightening, anti-aging, hydration support, ethical-animal/fish and bird, and paraben-free.
Nearly half of North American consumers expect cruelty-free/animal-friendly skin care products. In this region, product innovation centers around the skin’s microbiome and sustainability. Safety and eco-friendly features also add value for consumers.
Ethical claims are on the rise in Latin America, while anti-aging and hydration remain prominent. Products in this region connect with consumers by incorporating local and botanical actives.
Skin care innovation trends
Consumers increasingly seek products with functional ingredients that target fine lines and wrinkles and provide sun protection. Brands innovate with active ingredients for targeted treatments, often emphasizing the percentage quantity on the packaging.
As the age renewal trend gains momentum, new products launch with high-demand actives such as collagen, Vitamins C, E, and B5, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, niacinamide, peptides, and coenzyme Q10.
Brands are experimenting with novel ingredients in skin care. For instance, Som Skin launched a lip serum infused with medical-grade exosomes, while Peace Out introduced acne healing dots with salicylic acid, retinol, and aloe vera.
What’s next in skin care?
The skin care industry is evolving to meet the growing complexity of consumer preferences influenced by economic pressures and sustainability concerns. While challenges such as cost-consciousness influence buying behavior, they also create opportunities for brands to build trust by focusing on transparency and delivering quality-driven products. Product differentiation through unique functionality and formats is gaining momentum.
Personalization, based on identity and culture, continues to drive regional market growth, particularly in Asia, where traditional ingredients paired with modern formulations are gaining popularity. As ingredient-focused innovation dominates, brands can target products emphasizing natural, sustainable, and science-backed solutions.
Packaging trends move toward practicality, aligning with eco-consciousness and brand storytelling. Packaging designs can focus more on functionality while reinforcing brand image. Smaller brands and cross-category introductions can enter this space, broadening the market beyond the dominance of established players.
Men’s skin care is evolving as a distinct market, branching out from the broader skin care category. By catering to specific needs and preferences, this segment has the potential for significant expansion.
The skin care industry is steadily diversifying, and brands can leverage these evolving trends to meet the demands of a savvy, quality-focused consumer base. The future of skin care will likely balance innovation with authenticity and sustainability.
This article is based on the Innova Market Insights report, “Skin Care: Global Growth & Shifting Consumer Priorities.”