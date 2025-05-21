Seppic’s chaga extract bridges beauty, immunity and gut health
Seppic has launched Chagadvance, a mushroom-based nutraceutical ingredient derived from organic chaga (Inonotus obliquus). The launch targets supplement and nutricosmetic applications with claims linked to immune function, antioxidant benefits, and inflammation-related conditions such as acne, redness, and premature aging.
Seppic claims the ingredient aligns with modern consumer preferences for natural and scientifically supported wellness products. “Chagadvance is a bridge between nature’s heritage and Seppic’s scientific innovation,” says Alice Barbier, active ingredients product manager for the company’s nutrition division.
“It completes our current nutricosmetics portfolio, offering solutions for both beauty and wellness markets.”
Chagadvance is made from wild chaga mushrooms harvested in the Finnish Lapland. The extract is produced using a hot water-based method that preserves natural bioactives such as beta-glucans and polyphenols, which are known for their immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory effects.
The product is certified organic and available in powder form, suitable for capsules. Seppic is currently conducting stability studies to support clients with formulation tips and plans to explore other formats, such as gummies.
Beauty-from-within
While immunity remains the ingredient’s primary focus, the company also positions Chagadvance within the broader nutricosmetic and neurocosmetic space, where the line between internal and external wellness is increasingly blurred.
The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory profile of chaga supports skin vitality from within — a key concept in beauty supplements that aim to influence skin health, barrier function, and signs of aging through the gut-skin or immune-skin axis.
“It can be integrated into various immune-support supplements, including for body shield protection such as natural defenses and vitality boosts, but also in body balance for immunity, mental wellness, microbiota balance, and holistic wellness in a synergistic mushroom blend or for healthy aging,” Barbier tells Nutrition Insights at the ongoing Vitafoods Europe trade show in Barcelona, Spain.
The company is continuing its research to explore how gut health and immune response influence skin appearance. So far, benefits are increasingly noted in inflammation-related conditions.
Skin science
Functional and holistic innovations are on the rise due to an increased consumer demand for beauty innovations that work beyond external appearance. Innova Market Insights reports a 21% increase in global beauty supplement launches between October 2019 and September 2024.
Tapping into this demand, Prime Biome recently launched probiotic-based gummies to help balance the gut microbiome. This microbiome is responsible for digestion, immunity, and overall systemic health and directly affects skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and premature aging. An imbalance in gut bacteria is known as dysbiosis, which can cause inflammation, often manifesting as skin impurities.
Personal Care Insights also recently spoke with Dr. Kristin Neumann, co-founder and chief strategy officer at MyMicrobiome. She told us that gut microbes produce metabolites such as short-chain fatty acids and tryptophan derivatives, which help maintain immune stability and gut barrier function.
“These microbial activities can also indirectly affect certain hormone levels, which regulate sebum production and are critical in acne formation. The gut microbiome helps shape the inflammatory, immune, and hormonal environment that influences skin health.”