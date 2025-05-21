EFSA deems Lycored’s tomato ingredient effective for skin care
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has deemed Lycored’s Lumenato capable of protecting the skin from UVB radiation and boosting overall skin health. Lumenato is a yellow tomato extract with the active components phytoene and phytofluene.
Based on the scientific findings, personal care brands can incorporate the extract into various solutions that promote skin health, protect from the sun, and provide beauty-from-within.
Three clinical trials showed Lumenato supports skin structure, boosts and protects collagen production, and influences ceramides for improved skin elasticity, firmness, and overall skin barrier function.
The active compounds, phytoene and phytofluene, can protect the skin from the most harmful UV exposure: UVB. They are colorless carotenoids and are rare to find in nature.
Several formats
The extract is available in liquid emulsion formats, suitable for skin care formulations, and powder form for nutricosmetics and health supplements targeting beauty-from-within.
“Exclusively offered by Lycored, Lumenato is a remarkable innovation that helps achieve radiance and glow from the inside out and meets today’s growing demands for nature-sourced plant-based, clean label beauty-from-within solutions,” says Christiane Lippert, global product manager of the Beauty from Within portfolio at Lycored.
Industry experts recently told Personal Care Insights how consumers look at healthy aging products beyond creams applied for wrinkles and fine lines, and instead look at holistic skin health approaches targeting beauty-from-within.
Lycored says all of Lumenato’s formats come with standardized levels of skin-repairing nutrients, are non-GMO verified, and provide consistent results for skin support.
“With this decision, Lumenato is now poised for broad acceptance across the EU, Switzerland, the US, Canada, Australia, Korea, India, and other countries for use in various products,” details Lippert.
A recent review examining plant-based ingredients for cosmetics found they outperform synthetic and chemical ingredients due to their antioxidant and antimicrobial benefits, without harmful side effects.