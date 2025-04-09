MyMicrobiome standard fights acne with gut-skin science for cosmetics
MyMicrobiome spotlights its cosmetics testing technology standard for detecting the harmful Cutibacterium acnes (C. acnes) strain on acne-prone and sensitive skin. The Derm Standard Acne is designed to evaluate cosmetics’ impact on the skin microbiome and whether or not they cause acne.
Personal Care Insights speaks with Dr. Kristin Neumann, co-founder and chief strategy officer at MyMicrobiome, about the technology and how the skin-gut axis, “skinimalism,” and bacterial strains influence flare-ups.
Naumann says the technology consists of five distinct microbial tests. It focuses on microorganisms commonly found in sebaceous skin areas prone to acne.
Delving into how it works, she explains: “These microbes are cultured and then co-cultured with the test product in excess sebum. Microbial diversity is evaluated by comparing the treated samples to two control groups — one containing sebum and one that does not.”
“To meet the standard, key microbes of the skin microbiome must be preserved, ideally maintaining or shifting the microbial balance toward that observed under normal sebum conditions.”
She continues: “The product must specifically reduce the growth of pathogenic C. acnes strains, first in a co-culture with the antagonistic strain S. capitis and second in direct interaction in a plate assay (a test counting the number of various bacteria).”
Need for targeted skin care
Dr. Neumann details that acne vulgaris is the most prevalent skin condition worldwide and there is growing demand for technology to provide targeted skin care.
“Acne vulgaris affects individuals of all ages but is most common during adolescence, with up to 85% of teenagers experiencing some form of acne. However, it can persist or even develop in adulthood, particularly among women.”
Prior studies show that 71% of adults have skin sensitivity; those who identified as extremely sensitive were 200% more likely to have been diagnosed with eczema, rosacea, acne, or allergies than those who identified as slightly sensitive.
Earlier this year, Personal Care Insights reported on how misinformation regarding acne drugs spread on social media, risking consumers’ disbelieving science-backed ingredients.
“To meet the growing industry demand for microbiome-friendly skin care tailored to acne-prone skin, we have expanded our portfolio with this new dermatological standard.”
Skin-gut axis and acne
Neumann explains how the skin and gut are connected and how they can create or prevent acne.
“The gut microbiome plays a significant role in acne vulgaris through the gut-skin axis. The gut microbiota can influence systemic inflammation, immune responses, and even hormone regulation — all key factors in acne development. Disruptions in the gut microbial balance can increase intestinal permeability and systemic inflammation, promoting skin inflammation and acne lesions.”
She adds that gut microbes produce metabolites such as short-chain fatty acids and tryptophan derivatives, which help maintain immune stability and gut barrier function.
“These microbial activities can also indirectly affect certain hormone levels, which regulate sebum production and are critical in acne formation. The gut microbiome helps shape the inflammatory, immune, and hormonal environment that influences skin health.”
She continues: “From the skin microbiome perspective, pathogenic C. acnes further contributes to inflammation. Pathogenic C. acnes strains overgrow and suppress healthy strains, decreasing diversity within the C. acnes community [of bacterial strains].”
The gut microbiome plays a key role in overall health. It affects the immune system, digestion, and systemic health, which in turn affects the skin. An imbalance of gut bacteria can, therefore, cause irritation on the skin and lead to acne.
“Skinimalism” for balance
Neumann says the skin hosts billions of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses, which form a complex and dynamic ecosystem. She stresses that maintaining the balance of this microbiome is essential for healthy skin.
“For those with acne-prone skin, ‘skinimalism’ (a minimalist approach to skin care) is especially important. Using mild and microbiome-friendly products helps preserve the skin barrier and respect microbial balance.”
“C. acnes is a natural resident of the skin, particularly in oily areas such as the face and back. While usually C. acnes strains are beneficial, some are associated with inflammation. For example, type IA1 strains are linked to breakouts and skin irritation, whereas types II and III contribute to a healthy skin barrier and play a protective role.”
She concludes that an imbalance — marked by reduced microbial diversity and an overgrowth of inflammatory strains — can contribute to acne development. Therefore, when targeting specific C. acnes strains, it is essential to preserve the beneficial ones. Maintaining a balanced and diverse skin microbiome is key to promoting clear, healthy skin.