Seaweed-based biomaterial: 2M SPT targets personal care after Innovate UK Smart Grant
2M Sustainable Packaging Technologies (2M SPT) has secured an Innovate UK Smart Grant to develop FlexSea’s red seaweed-derived biomaterial. This is a solution designed to change personal care packaging with eco-friendly alternatives to traditional fossil-based plastics.
The initiative, led by 2M SPT, aims to introduce a fully recyclable and compostable packaging option for skin care brands. In partnership with WMG, a department for collaboration between academia and the public and private sectors at the University of Warwick, UK, the project will leverage engineering and plastic processing expertise to develop a commercially viable and sustainable packaging format.
James Nelson, business development manager at 2M SPT, says: “We see significant potential in FlexSea’s technology within the personal care industry, and we’re eager about the opportunity it provides to expand our portfolio with more sustainable, bio-based, truly home compostable packaging solutions.”
“Our partnership with FlexSea comes at an opportune time as more individuals and businesses look to reduce single-use plastics. By promoting FlexSea, 2M SPT aims to contribute to this initiative and inspire more sustainable practices in the packaging industry.”
Collaboration for sustainable materials
FlexSea’s seaweed biopolymer, enriched by its natural nitrogen content, is designed to decompose in marine and terrestrial environments within weeks, depending on thickness, leaving no harmful residues.
This home-compostable material enriches soil health as it degrades and is made without strong chemicals or high-heat processing, generating only water vapor as a byproduct.
WMG’s expertise in polymer processing and material characterization will accelerate the introduction of these novel biomaterials to the personal care packaging market. Its partnership will enable 2M SPT to develop a product that meets both stringent environmental standards and the requirements of the packaging industry.
The collaboration will support FlexSea’s market entry, allowing it to leverage the extensive network, knowledge and expertise within the 2M Group of Companies. The project will also draw on the combined strengths of Surfachem and Crafted, members within 2M Group of Companies, bringing together formulation, design and packaging expertise.
This development marks the second Innovate UK Smart grant awarded to 2M Group, following its win supporting material science company Xampla.
Last month, 2M Group of Companies secured a multi-year commercial supply agreement with Transcend Packaging to distribute Xampla’s plastic-free Morro Coating in the UK. The plastic- and PFAS-free coating would be produced at scale at 2M’s Milton Keynes facility, managed under its venture, 2M SPT.