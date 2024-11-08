Robertet acquires Phasex for US expansion in the flavor and fragrance sector
French fragrance and flavor company Robertet has announced its acquisition of US-based Phasex Corporation, a specialist in CO2 extraction. This move aims to strengthen Robertet’s presence in North America and enhance its ability to offer local production to American clients.
“Robertet is now the first company in the fragrances and flavors sector to have invested in CO2 extraction in North America, with a clear focus on high value-added extracts for both the aroma and nutricosmetics industries,” said Jérôme Bruhat, chief executive officer at Robertet.
Phasex is known for using supercritical CO2 extraction, a method used to extract flavor and fragrance compounds and eliminate the need for solvents like hexane or ethanol. It can be used to extract caffeine from coffee without degrading the flavor and recover CBD from hemp, which Phasex has done for Robertet since 2018.
“This method not only ensures high-quality extracts but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability,” says Robertet.
Phasex will support Robertet’s growing US business, aiding the company in meeting the increasing demand from North American customers while continuing its extraction services. Robertet reports that North America accounts for 35% of its global sales, generating approximately US$285 million in the region in 2023.
Robertet already operates facilities in Manhattan and New Jersey, US, serving various American clients in fragrances and flavors.
Nutricosmetics in the spotlight
The acquisition is expected to boost Robertet’s ability to produce nutricosmetic ingredients used in products that simultaneously boost health and beauty.
While nutricosmetics currently make up a small part of Robertet’s sales, the company aims to grow in this area in the coming years, using Phasex’s extraction technology to create “high-value, health-oriented” ingredients from natural sources.
With additional reporting by Mieke Meintjes.