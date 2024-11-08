Beyond The Headlines: IFF 4% sales increase, Lush Snow Fairy holiday expansion
This week in industry news, IFF revealed its recent financial results, and Lush expanded its Snow Fairy shower range. Meanwhile, Anastasia Beverly Hills ran an exclusive event on TikTok Shop.
Business news
IFF reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Its reported net sales for the third quarter were US$2.93 billion, an increase of 4% versus the prior-year period. Comparatively, currency-neutral sales increased by 9% compared to the prior-year period, led by broad-based growth, including double-digit performances by Health & Biosciences and Scent. Volume grew by single digits and improved across all businesses.
Sustainable period and personal care product brand Natracare launched an e-commerce site. Shoppers on the site receive an exclusive 10% discount on their first order after signing up for the newsletter. The website also offers a subscription option and free shipping on orders within the US over US$20. Natracare offers Global Organic Textile Standard-certified organic cotton tampons, plant-based, plastic-free and compostable pads and liners, flushable moist tissues and organic cotton baby wipes.
Love, Indus, launched on QVC, marking the first South Asian-inspired luxury skin care brand featured on the shopping network. The partnership brought “rare Indian rituals” and the “latest beauty innovations” to a broader audience. The broadcast featured two of Love, Indus’ best-selling products - the Amrutini Luminosity Dewdrops skin strengthening serum and the Freedom of Expression Line Limiter, a targeted facial line and creases treatment.
Product launches
Lush released four new variations of the Snow Fairy shower gel infused with oat milk, hydrating aloe vera and additional plastic-free glitter — 13 times as much as in the original. The range also expanded with bath bombs, body scrubs, shower jellies and seven gift sets.
Best Skincare introduced the Ella Retinol Night Cream, a nighttime formula designed to rejuvenate skin. It is formulated with a high concentration of retinol and hydrating botanicals. The cream reduces fine lines, creates a smooth texture, and even tones the skin. The Ella Retinol Night Cream combines “premium-grade” retinol with a blend of aloe vera, shea butter and chamomile to minimize irritation.
David Beckham expanded his fragrance, Instinct, with a new look and format and the addition of True Instinct. Each scent was made available in an eau de parfum format. The lineup also added heavy black caps. True Instinct has a woody ambery composition with a green, balsamic note ofipine needles, heart notes of cedarwood and base notes of vetiver. The new fragrance bottle has a holographic label.
Brand events
Anastasia Beverly Hills ran an exclusive event called Super Brand Day on TikTok Shop. The beauty brand holds offers and deals only available to the TikTok community. Anastasia Beverly Hills rolled out promotions of up to 35% off all products. There were also exclusive bundles featuring some of its best-selling items. Anastasia Beverly Hills reports success on TikTok Shop, specifically with the Lip Velvet, which has sold over 50,000 units since its launch in February 2024.
Medical aesthetics company Hugel’s skin care brand Wellage joined the K-beauty festival in New York. The brand introduced its Real Hyaluronic Blue 100 Ampoule and new Hyper Peptide Botuleedle Ampoule lineup. It delivered a presentation on a journey from a local to a global brand at the K-beauty Conference. The festival was jointly hosted by the state-run Seoul Business Agency, online content creators’ community Nurilounge and South Korea’s largest beauty product review platform, Hwahae, to promote leading Korean beauty brands in the North American market.
To commemorate its recent rebrand, Cult Beauty launched a pop-up in London, UK. The online retailer’s store will open this weekend, spotlighting hundreds of “must-have” products from brands such as Summer Fridays. The event will hold curated edit boxes, merchandise and chances to win prizes, such as beauty vending machines. Last month, the redesign included a new logo and tagline, “For the Love of Beauty.”