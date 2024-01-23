Sensegen and Takasago see biotech collaboration “reenergizing field of fragrance ingredients”
23 Jan 2024 --- Sensegen and Takasago, a global producer in the flavor and fragrance industry say they are taking a “significant leap” in fragrance creation and promise to “redefine the landscape of olfactory experiences.”
“The collaboration with Takasago stands as a shining example of creative synergy through biotechnology, a dynamic partnership poised to reenergize the field of fragrance ingredients,” says Angélique Burke, VP of Fragrance at Sensegen.
“At Sensegen, we believe in the transformative power of collaboration, and this venture with Takasago signifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and crafting a vibrant, eco-responsible future for olfactory experiences.”
Ending fossil-fuel use
Sensegen touts the development of a new class of natural musk raw materials as a “milestone” in biotechnology fragrance. With this, the company emphasizes the importance of sustainability, extending beyond synthetic and traditional extracts.
global market trend toward natural fragrances.The biotechnology-enabled fragrance solutions provider plans to replace fossil-fueled synthetics and resource-depleting components in line with the
The collaboration will expand the company’s capabilities by introducing materials and know-how to create biotechnology-enabled fragrances.
“This collaboration will yield positive outcomes for the fragrance industry and offers transformative possibilities for brands exploring alternatives to virgin fossil-based ingredients. It’s an exciting journey, and we’re contributing our expertise to shape the olfactory landscape for many important industries,” says Takasago’s Global Fragrance Division president, Paul Ireland.
Economic feasibility and commercial value
According to Sensegen, the partnership brings innovation along with cost-effective, scalable solutions.
Sensegen says it is committed to democratizing sustainable fragrances, as demonstrated by its efforts to make eco-friendly options financially feasible. It finds that this approach aligns with market trends, especially in industries like cleaning, where natural household cleaners are witnessing substantial growth.
The biotechnological processes employed by the company facilitate innovation and novelty in fragrance creation while also balancing commercial viability with R&D.
As for the joint venture, Sengegen anticipates fruitful results for the fragrance sector and revolutionary opportunities for companies looking to move away from fossil fuel-based components.
Riding wave of consumer trends
Sensegen claims that brands using fragrance biomolecules stand to gain from a favorable perception linked to ethical sourcing as consumers prioritize sustainability.
“We are pleased about the dynamic collaboration with Sensegen, as it marks a pivotal moment in the fragrance industry,” adds Ireland.
“Takasago’s rich fragrance expertise, combined with Sensegen’s innovative biotech solutions, heralds a new era for perfumery.”
Furthermore, Sensegen will present at the American Cleaning Institute annual meeting and Industry Convention to showcase its commitment to advancing the promise of moving beyond fossil fuel-based synthetic materials.
In other news, Clariant recently revealed a breakthrough for formulations of laundry detergent that are difficult to thicken, with an 80% Renewable Carbon Index. With the help of the solution, formulators can control the detergent’s rheology while using a “one product, double function” soil-release polymer.
Edited by Venya Patel