Seppic triples Ceramosides production capacity as nutricosmetics grow
Key takeaways
- Seppic has tripled its Ceramosides production capacity at its Lons, France, facility to meet rising cosmetics and nutraceutical demand.
- Ceramosides are wheat-derived phytoceramides positioned for skin hydration, anti-aging, and hair health applications.
- The expansion comes as nutricosmetics and ingestible beauty gain momentum.
Seppic has tripled the production capacity of its Ceramosides range in its Lons, France, facility. The company inaugurated a 1,400-square-meter building at the eight-hectare site. The new production unit aims to meet growing demand for purified natural actives in cosmetics and nutraceuticals.
The Ceramosides range was designed for applications across nutrition and beauty. Seppic says the solutions have clinically shown anti-aging, skin hydration, and hair loss reduction benefits. The range, comprised of wheat extracts rich in phytoceramides, is suitable for topical and oral use.
The specialty ingredients manufacturer touts the range as a key ingredient recognized in cosmetics and nutrition. On TikTok, #ceramides has over 1.4 billion views, and Seppic cites projections that the ceramide supplement market will grow 6.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Seppic adds that Ceramosides is featured on the packaging of over 150 nutrition brands globally and is expected to rise.
According to the company, the facility’s expansion addresses the growing market need while establishing its “renewed ambition” in the burgeoning markets of cosmetics and nutraceutical actives obtained from natural extracts.
“We are granting ourselves full capacity to meet the growing market demand and thus serve our customers even better. It is a major investment for the future, which also allows us to continue diversifying the activities of our Lons site, anchoring activity in the heart of local French territory,” says Virginie Cavalli, CEO of Seppic.
Nutricosmetics emerge
Beauty products built around nutrients that support the skin are on the rise as consumers increasingly look for holistic solutions, especially with the use of GLP-1 weight loss drugs.
Personal Care Insights recently covered research that identified nutrition as a missing piece in GLP-1-related skin changes. According to the research, nutritional deficiency diagnoses are not uncommon among people using GLP-1 medications. As a result, consumers are favoring nutritional supplements that can double as solutions to negative skin and hair changes associated with GLP-1 medication.
Parallel to the research, multiple brands launched and expanded products that target skin, hair, and nail health through nutrition, with dedicated GLP-1-focused lines.
Cymbiotika introduced a beauty peptide supplement built around collagen and ceramides. Meanwhile, Midi Health brought its women’s health supplements, including a Daily GLP-1 Support product, to Ulta Beauty shelves.
The ingestible beauty category has been seeing further expansions.
At SupplySide Global 2026 this week, Concordix will launch three chewable postbiotic concept supplements focused on beauty, hair vitality, and immune health.
Previously, Gelagen launched a gummy that combined collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and grape seed extract to support skin health. The company positioned the product as a complement to daily habits like hydration, balanced nutrition, sleep, and sun protection, rather than a replacement for topical skin care.