Shinsegae eyes C&C International acquisition to enter global colored cosmetics manufacturing
Shinsegae, in partnership with Ascent Equity Partners, is reportedly acquiring color cosmetics manufacturer C&C International. The move would build the South Korean retailer’s production presence across the global cosmetics industry.
The partnership is said to buy 20% of C&C International, valued at ₩285 billion (US$208 million). C&C International supplies color cosmetics to over 100 clients globally, including L’Oréal affiliate Stylenanda, Amorepacific, and Clio cosmetics.
The deal is reported to be finalized in August later this year. The acquisition expands the retailer’s portfolio of Korean cosmetic brands to include a manufacturer. The news comes as the demand for K-beauty grows internationally.
The deal includes buying ₩140 billion (US$101.9 million) worth of shares from C&C International’s related parties, including its founder and CEO, Bae Eun-chul. The remaining shares are new.
The acquisition would tap into the growing demand for innovative color cosmetics. Prominent color cosmetics include lip makeup, such as liner, pencils, tints, and eye makeup.
Last year, Shinsegae acquired Amuse Corp for US$52.6 million.