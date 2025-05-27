Menstrual Hygiene Day: Reusable period products gain ground but myths persist
A survey has shown that women are turning to reusable menstrual products, but lingering misconceptions are slowing widespread adoption. According to research conducted by intimate health brand Intimina, 88.22% of respondents reported using reusable options like menstrual cups or period underwear at least occasionally. Nearly half (44.44%) said they use them every cycle.
The top motivations for switching included health benefits (38.22%), sustainability (31.11%), and cost savings (19.78%). Menstrual cups emerged as the most popular reusable option, with 80.89% of users choosing them over other alternatives. Period underwear is less widely adopted, with 43.33% of respondents using it and 32.22% combining it with cups for added protection.
Despite the marketed advantages, consumers remain concerned about leakage. However, the survey found that 54.22% of users feel more secure using reusable alternatives, and 8.67% think disposable products offer better protection.
“Women who use menstrual cups and underwear feel more protected and stress-free during their periods,” says Dunja Kokotovic, global brand manager at Intimina. “Yet, many still hesitate to make the switch due to myths about leakage, hygiene, and comfort.”
The company is using Menstrual Hygiene Day tomorrow to challenge these assumptions and educate consumers about reusable options.
Benefits and misconceptions
In Intima’s survey, many reusable period product users cite the ability to avoid chemicals found in disposable products as a main reason for switching.
The environmental impact was also named as a significant motivator. One person is estimated to use over 11,000 disposable menstrual products in their lifetime, according to the company.
Cost-effectiveness was another driver, as reusable products provide long-term savings despite costing more upfront.
At the same time, the survey found that myths around reusable menstrual care persist. Leakage fears, hygiene concerns, and misconceptions about how easy the products are to use remain common discouragements.
The company highlights that menstrual cups, as an example of a reusable format, can provide up to ten hours of leakage protection when used correctly. Period underwear is also designed with moisture-wicking and odor-control layers to ensure comfort and cleanliness.
Pushing for sustainable period care
Intimina says reusable menstrual products reduce environmental impact and promote sustainable lifestyles.
The feminine hygiene brand emphasizes that, while adoption rates are rising, greater awareness and education are necessary for more women to feel comfortable switching formats.
Personal Care Insights recently spoke with Joanna Pepper-Koskimo, head of Beauty and Wellness at Bodyotics’ holding company, eBrands, about the company’s reusable period discs. She told us how the discs are projected to gain traction in Europe amid a growing understanding of the product category and its environmental benefits.