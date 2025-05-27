Cosmetic Business 2025: Brenntag to showcase sun care, sustainable solvents and scents
Brenntag will present its advances in sun protection, multifunctional solvents, and fragrance concepts at the upcoming Cosmetic Business 2025 trade fair in Munich, Germany, from June 4–5.
Personal Care Insights looks at what Brenntag will showcase on site, highlighting three core ingredients developed with its partners.
Sun protection with Sarex UV filters
Brenntag will spotlight the sun care ingredients it has developed in collaboration with Sarex Overseas. The company’s latest UV filter technologies include broad-spectrum filters designed for high performance, stability, and compatibility with versatile formulations.
This is an increasingly watched space for formulators aligned with the growing interest in multi-format sun protection, as makeup and skin care products that offer added SPF benefits are in increasing demand.
Highlighted ingredients include Sarasorb BEMT, an oil-soluble UVA filter that remains stable under sun exposure and works effectively at low concentrations. Sarasorb EHT, another filter, offers high UVB absorption, helping to raise SPF levels with a small concentration. Also part of the Sarex portfolio is Sarasorb DHHB, a UVA filter that claims to prevent sun-related skin damage and aging.
Trade show participants visiting the booth can expect practical examples of using Sarex UV filters in daily-use products.
These filters are suitable for various types of personal care products, such as sunscreens, daily facial care, and hair care. At In-Cosmetics Global earlier this year, Brenntag featured stick sunscreens and biphasic mists using SPF filters, showing how these ingredients can be applied across formats.
Sustainable Glycasol solvent from Alteqo
Another spotlighted ingredient on display will be Glycasol, a biobased solvent developed by Alteqo. Brenntag now distributes Glycasol in several European countries for beauty and personal care applications.
At the trade show, the company will present how Glycasol can be used in fragrance delivery systems and skin care products. It also boasts the ingredient’s ability to work across different product types, such as surface and air care.
Glycasol is a glycerol-based solvent used to carry essential oils and improve product spreadability. The company claims it is a sustainable alternative to traditional solvents like glycol ethers and offers a milder, non-toxic option for formulations.
The ingredient is made in Europe and is designed to reduce environmental impact without lowering product performance.
Fragrance ingredients from Parkim
Brenntag will showcase a range of fragrance solutions from its partner, Parkim Fragrance House, a Turkish manufacturer creating custom scents and natural extracts for personal care, home care, and hygiene products.
Visitors will find a mix of fragrance types, including floral notes such as Rose Damascena, warm scents such as Turkish coffee and tobacco absolute, and citrus oils sourced from Turkish lemons.
The range also features upcycled ingredients from rose and citrus by-products, responding to the demand for more sustainable fragrance options.
These ingredients are designed to be flexible across product categories, helping brands add unique scent profiles to skin care, hair care, and other beauty products.
Brenntag will be at booth B11 in Hall 2 of the Cosmetic Business 2025 event center in Munich, Germany.