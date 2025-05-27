Givaudan introduces perfumery tool to explore sensuality in scents
Givaudan has launched ChériScentz, a tool for creating sensual fragrances. The tool responds to the growing demand for perfumes that reflect emotional connections, authenticity, and inclusivity by discovering how scents evoke feelings of attractiveness and intimacy.
Personal Care Insights speaks with representatives from the Fragrance and Beauty division at Givaudan — Marion Coureault, marketing manager of science and technology, and Julia Brooks, a business support scientist.
“While sensual fragrances have always existed, they were often not scientifically validated. Traditionally, these fragrances were perceived as sensual primarily through storytelling and imagery used by brands, rather than through the intrinsic qualities of the fragrance itself,” says Coureault.
“ChériScentz changes this perspective by placing the consumer at the center of our approach to sensuality. It focuses on the hedonistic qualities of the fragrance notes rather than relying on the supposed powers of specific ingredients or staged imagery. ChériScentz is based on global consumer testing to truly understand what the scent of sensuality means to them.”
Coureault adds: “This approach addresses a genuine consumer need, moving beyond a mere ‘trend’ to inform the development of new fragrances and products, with scientifically validated benefits.”
Optimizing fragrance formulation
Givaudan defines sensuality as the capacity to experience pleasure and connections through the senses.
According to the company, a consumer survey has found that 95% of Brazilian women connect with sensuality when using perfume. It also reported that 72% of American and French consumers said that someone’s scent could make them “want to kiss or touch that person,” showing an evident emotional bond through scent.
ChériScentz is a fragrance design tool that provides Givaudan’s perfumers with access to patent-pending fragrance guidelines.
“The tool employs an algorithm that helps perfumers identify which olfactory families to explore and the appropriate dosages to use to evoke feelings of sensuality,” says Brooks.
She explains that the tool can be utilized by all Givaudan perfumers across various product categories, including fine fragrance, personal care (such as bath products, body lotions, and massage oils), home (including candles and room fragrances), and fabric care (such as fabric conditioners).
Non-verbal language
Humans are primarily visual creatures, with nearly 50% of our brain dedicated to visual processing. However, Givaudan says understanding consumers’ thoughts and intrinsic motivations often requires tapping into their unspoken values.
“One effective method for gaining such insights is through non-verbal techniques. These techniques, used by psychologists, help uncover deep-rooted thoughts that may not emerge from direct questioning. Essentially, they encourage respondents to express their thoughts indirectly by projecting them onto other stimuli,” Brooks explains.
“The tool utilizes images as non-verbal techniques, creating a ‘language’ that helps us understand consumer reactions to fragrances.”
Sensuality in personal care
Other industry players are also tapping into the developing trend of blending sensuality with personal care.
Recently, Amorecco launched Late Night Gelato, a lickable perfume designed to enhance intimacy and explore sexual pleasure through a multi-sensory experience. Combining scent and taste, the brand taps into the growing consumer demand for immersive, sensory-driven scents.
The House of Mienne also recently launched a luxury body care line, including a Sex Serum infused with aphrodisiacs, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid. The company says the serum nourishes and hydrates intimate skin and layers to ease friction and stimulate pleasure