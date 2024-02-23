Study unlocks donkey milk’s immune-enhancing and anti-aging potential for skin and health benefits
23 Feb 2024 --- Recent research on the composition of donkey milk across different lactation stages, reveals biological activities with cosmetics and nutrition applications. The study emphasizes that donkey milk is closer to human milk than cow’s milk, with richer nutrients and potential health benefits.
Published in Foods, MDPI, the research identifies 805 proteins in donkey milk, with differences in composition and content depending on the lactation stage. Donkey milk is used in cosmetics to moisturize and soften skin.
Cosmetic benefits
The investigation of differentially expressed proteins (DEPs) in donkey milk at different phases of lactation indicated the proteins have potential uses in nutrition and cosmetics.
As a source of bioactive proteins, donkey milk was noted for its potential to enhance skin health and appearance.
Researchers found collagen type XV alpha 1 chain to be an important part of mature donkey milk. This collagen type showed promise for use in cosmetic formulations because of its capacity to preserve skin hydration, suppress melanin synthesis and possibly lessen UVB-induced damage.
The results also support earlier research showing the ability of donkey milk to enhance skin hydration and aid anti-aging.
Immune-boosting milk
The study also examines the nutritional benefits of donkey milk, focusing on its protein content from day 1 to day 180 post-birth.
“Milk can provide nutrients and bioactive substances for newborns. Milk is divided into colostrum (1–3 days postpartum) and mature milk (10 days postpartum),” detail the authors.
The research team found high levels of selenium, transcobalamin 1 and vitamin B12 during the mid and late lactation stages. Proteins found in the milk can impact proteolysis and immune regulation.
Whey proteins constituted 58% of total donkey mature protein, some of which showed antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties.
“In this study, there were 445 DEPs between the donkey mature milk (30–180 d) and colostrum (1 d), with 219 down-regulated proteins and 226 up-regulated proteins. The down-regulated 219 DEPs were mainly related to immunity and disease resistance metabolic pathways, such as complement and coagulation cascades, staphylococcus aureus infection, systemic lupus erythematosus, prion diseases, AGE-RAGE signaling pathways in diabetic complications, and pertussis,” continue the authors.
Skin and health boost
Researchers at Liaocheng University used data-independent acquisition proteomics to analyze DEPs in donkey milk across various lactation stages.
Additionally, the study identifies several biological activities linked to donkey milk, such as enhancing skin moisture, immune regulation, antioxidant effects and cell proliferation promotion, along with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects.
Due to these qualities, researchers present donkey milk as an “ideal source of nutrition for growing children, convalescent patients and the elderly,” and a component for cosmetic and medicinal uses.
By Venya Patel