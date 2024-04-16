TNT Group crafts globular fragrance caps for Binaurale perfume collection
16 Apr 2024 --- TNT Group worked closely with perfume brand Binaurale to create “imaginative” caps for fragrance packaging. The shape of the caps are asymmetrical globes painted with a shiny finish, resembling the planet. The scents are “genderless” and created in partnership with Robertet using a palette of natural, isolated and synthetic molecules.
“[Binaurale’s] founders are a young couple with backgrounds in fragrance and design,” highlights TNT Group.
“Their design skills were of critical importance as they were able to provide 3D files detailing the desired characteristics of the cap such as the areas of the continents in relief and the curves of the coastlines.”
TNT Group engineers were then able to convert this file into technical files for industrialization, including tooling and production.
Challenges in crafting
The three challenges were finding a way to unmold the caps, minimizing the mold seams and achieving the three color decor on an industrial scale, the company highlights.
“Engineering and innovation contributed to this amazing project,” it details. “The collection includes four different scents, each with a unique cap that tells a story.”
TNT Group designs, develops and manufactures metals including zamak, aluminum, brass and stainless steel, as well as plastic components for the fragrance, make-up and skincare industry.
The company’s portfolio includes customizable packaging components like caps, shells, decorative plates, luxury boxes and packaging with applicators.
In other fragrance packaging developments, Personal Care Insights caught up with Quadpack to speak about its beauty packaging crafted from common wood types like ash, which can be equipped with finishing technologies that mimic the look of exotic wood species like wenge.
Our sister platform Packaging Insights recently spoke to Berlin Packaging | Premi Industries general manager Vivien Charrey about the company’s expanded range of “sustainable prestige” refillable fragrance packaging at last month’s Cosmoprof event in Bologna, Italy.
By Benjamin Ferrer