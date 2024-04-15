World Bath Bomb Day: Lush unveils digitally-enhanced bathing experience and CBD products
15 Apr 2024 --- Lush releases 29 bath bombs in celebration of World Bath Bomb Day 2024, commemorating 29 years of the company’s existence. The new products can be used with its Bath Bot — a waterproof device identical in size and shape to Lush’s bath bomb that brings an “explosion of immersive color” and 180-degree sound to create a multisensory bathing or shower experience.
All of Lush’s bath bombs now have an accompanying playlist on the Bathe feature on the Lush App to be used with the Bath Bot. The device combines lights, sound, scent and color.
The bath product manufacturer also releases Magik, a collection of four CBD-based products.
Bathroom and tech intertwine
The collection includes the Cold Water Soother, an epsom salt bath bomb designed for cold water bathers; Intergalactic in giant form, with soap inserts; Dream Cream salt cube for consumers with sensitive skin and Ickle Bots, with a mini Angel Hair shampoo bar inside.
The 29 new bath bombs will be available on the Lush App from April 25 and online from April 27.
Jack Constantine, Lush’s chief digital officer, says: “Lush represents the future of the bathroom. We aim to elevate the bathroom experience for our customers with every product we create… now our latest innovation, Bath Bot, can enhance the bathroom experience even further.”
The company advocates ethical approaches toward safety testing, sourcing and manufacturing in the tech industry, which is also reflected in its other endeavors. The Bath Bot is vegan, waterproof and “offers a solution to e-waste” — engineered without glue, which means it’s easier to disassemble if required and can be reassembled by Lush for future use.
“Both the cosmetics industry and tech industry suffer from giant corporations focusing mainly on their profits. Lush is focused on creating a bright future where customers can have great experiences and trust what Lush is doing, trust the ingredients, trust the platforms we’re on, and trust the technology we use,” comments Constantine.
The Bath Bot is available online in the UK, US, Japan, and Australia.
CBD care
Lush’s Magik collection launches exclusively via the Lush app on April 18, and in-store and online on April 20. The line includes a CBD & Epsom Salt Cube, CBD & Magnesium Massage Bar, CBD Temple Balm and CBD Shower Gel.
The products contain anti-inflammatory CBD, soothing magnesium and adaptogenic herbs, including conditioning ashwagandha and calming shiitake mushrooms.
Lush brand expert Erica Vega previously told Personal Care Insights, “Trends are showing lots of love for food-related scents. Gourmand, cozy scents, sweeter candy-like ones and citrusy, refreshing ones are all good enough to eat.”
Edited by Sabine Waldeck