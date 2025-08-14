AeroFlexx equips household care provider with flexible bath time packs
AeroFlexx has supplied Boogie, an Ĕleeo brand, with flexible liquid packaging for its children’s Bubbling Vapor Bath. The packaging features a self-closing top to eliminate spills and enable one-handed dispensing.
The AeroFlexx Pak solution is lightweight, and its airframe technology allows it to float in water to create a more engaging bath time experience.
Richard Palmer, CEO at Ĕleeo Brands, says: “We always seek innovative solutions for families, and the AeroFlexx Pak improves the convenience of our best-selling Boogie Vapor Bath. The packaging uses significantly less plastic than traditional bottles and ships easily without additional packing materials.”
Boogie Vapor Bath helps soothe, comfort, and relieve children from congestion, cold, flu, and allergy symptoms.
Recently, AeroFlexx equipped Spectrum Brands with squeeze packaging for its Furminator Deshedding Ultra Premium Shampoo. It also partnered with Chemipack to deploy its filling machine directly at Chemipack’s production site.