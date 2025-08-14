Vivos and Nice-Pak merge to expand global health and wellness footprint
Vivos Holdings, a portfolio company of Emprise Group, has completed its merger with Nice-Pak Products to form a larger player in the worldwide health and wellness market. The combination combines two companies in the private-label and co-manufactured hygiene and personal care products sector.
According to Richard Koulouris, CEO of Emprise Group, the merger represents a transformative milestone for the company. “This transaction combines Vivos’ operational capabilities with Nice-Pak’s expertise in innovative product development and sustainability.
Together, we will expand our ability to support brand owners and retailers in providing health-focused products,” he says.
The merger is expected to expand Vivos’ geographic reach, enhance product development capabilities, and diversify its hygiene and personal care product portfolio. It also strengthens the company’s presence in the private-label and co-manufacturing segments, particularly in the health and wellness sector.
Nice-Pak, founded in 1957 and headquartered in New York, US, is recognized as a leading global producer of wipes and hygiene solutions. The company has notable products such as the Original Wet-Nap for foodservice and the first resealable baby wipes travel pack.
Based in St. Louis, US, Emprise Group is an employee stock ownership plan holding company that invests in and manages various middle-market consumer product manufacturing businesses. The company leverages the capabilities of its subsidiaries to drive growth and create value for its employee owners.
The merger of Vivos and Nice-Pak is anticipated to provide a broader range of product offerings, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and accelerate innovation in the global hygiene and personal care market.