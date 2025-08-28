Personalized beauty with AI: Debut’s precision ingredient push and Revieve’s Taiwan skin analyzer
Artificial intelligence is advancing personalization in beauty at both the laboratory and consumer levels. Debut has raised US$20 million to accelerate the discovery of AI-driven ingredients that target specific hallmarks of aging. Meanwhile, Paula’s Choice Taiwan has reported strong results from its AI partnership with Revieve — a move which allows the companies to tailor exfoliant recommendations directly to consumers.
The developments arrive at a time when personalization is a growing demand in skin care, with consumers seeking solutions that address their specific needs rather than broad, generalized claims.
“AI-driven personalization is no longer about showing someone a product that might work — it’s about beauty that recognizes you instantly, learns with you, and evolves alongside your life. Consumers today want more than recommendations; they want recognition. They want to feel seen in their skin, their culture, and even their mood,” Vitalia Vasilkova, director of Marketing at Revieve, tells Personal Care Insights.
Debut’s approach applies personalization at the ingredient level, developing molecules designed for distinct aging pathways.
On the other hand, Paula’s Choice applied personalization at the consumer-facing level, using diagnostics and recommendations tailored to individual skin conditions.
Precision ingredient discovery
US-based Debut has announced a US$20 million funding round to expand its AI platform for ingredient discovery in skin longevity.
The company’s technology is designed to identify molecules that address individual hallmarks of aging, such as loss of elasticity, fine lines, or uneven tone, rather than relying on broad anti-aging solutions.
“This funding will enhance our ability to screen upward of 50 billion ingredients to explore the 99.999% of unknown molecules that can optimize skin health and make skin longevity a reality,” says Joshua Britton, founder and CEO of Debut.
The company says its proprietary datasets have achieved 99% data consistency, surpassing the 85% benchmark of publicly available datasets.
“This means we can predict better ingredients faster with our best-in-class models, which we have invested in over several years. We are excited to go after novel chemical entities , as opposed to chasing existing ingredients in nature, to pioneer skin health innovation and support the growth of beauty brands,” says Britton.
Using AI to guide discovery, Debut aims to give beauty brands the option to create more targeted and personalized formulations, without the high upfront R&D costs traditionally associated with biotech.
The expansion plans include entering Asia, beginning with Singapore, where Debut will work with partners to design localized ingredients and formulations.
Investors in the round include Fine Structure Ventures, EDBI, Wealthberry, BOLD (the venture arm of L’Oréal), GS Futures, Sandbox Industries, and Material Impact.
“AI combined with an understanding of skin biology enables the creation of custom formulation solutions for different geographies that have previously not been possible,” Britton concludes.
Personalizing consumer journeys
Paula’s Choice partnered with Revieve to launch a localized AI Skin Analyzer tool focused on exfoliants in Taiwan.
Introduced in late 2024, the digital experience combined selfie-based diagnostics and numerical scoring to help consumers understand their skin concerns and receive product recommendations tailored to those results.
The campaign was designed as an “Exfoliant Analyzer,” a simplified version of the brand’s broader skin analysis function.
The tool was embedded across multiple touchpoints, including the website, social media, and promotional channels.
“Think of it as a beauty translator: it listens to what your skin is really saying — hydration, tone, stress, environment — and turns it into tailored solutions that feel effortless. For brands, it bridges science and storytelling, scaling hyper-personalized beauty without losing the human touch,” Vasilkova tells us.
The campaign exceeded expectations, with conversions reaching 104% of the initial target and climbing to 187% in early 2025. Retention rates reached 20.2%, while one in 13 users added a recommended exfoliant to their cart.
Over 7,000 users completed the Analyzer out of 11,000 viewers, contributing to 50.9K engagements in Q4 2024. This yielded a 79% completion rate, well above the 71% industry benchmark.
Mobile access proved essential, with 82% of users engaging through smartphones. Half of the participants chose to upload selfies, unlocking more detailed diagnostic insights.
These inputs revealed key consumer trends: 60% had combination skin, 52% were acne-prone, and top concerns included enlarged pores (24%), blackheads (23%), uneven tone (11%), and dark circles (45%). Ingredient sensitivities, particularly retinol (39%) and vitamin C (30%), were also common.
Explainability gains trust
According to Revieve, one of the tool’s key strengths is its ability to build trust through explainability and adaptive recommendations.
“What makes this powerful is that it goes beyond a static snapshot. AI-driven personalization can now combine skin diagnostics with contextual data — like climate, lifestyle, and even stress levels — to adapt recommendations over time. That’s how we bridge the gap between what consumers expect (a truly tailored solution) and what brands can realistically deliver at scale,” Vasilkova adds.
Beyond conversions, she tells us the Analyzer plays an educational role: “These tools explain why a product is recommended, turning personalization into a moment of trust rather than just a sales push.”
Users were guided through the importance of exfoliation, the science behind different acids, and safe integration into routines. This transparency was designed to resonate with Taiwan’s ingredient-conscious consumers, who value clarity in product recommendations.
Paula’s Choice Taiwan has since positioned the Analyzer as a long-term asset, with plans to expand the tool into new categories and potentially bring in-store diagnostics to market in 2025.
“In our view, these kinds of AI-powered experiences will increasingly act as a trust engine — not just personalizing beauty, but building long-term confidence and loyalty between consumers and brands,” Vasilkova says.
“That’s the direction personalization is heading: dynamic, inclusive, and evidence-based, where technology empowers consumers to understand their own skin better while helping brands meet them with solutions that feel uniquely theirs.”