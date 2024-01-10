Albéa's IBG acquires Roberts Beauty to boost its custom-designed packaging portfolio
10 Jan 2024 --- The Innovative Beauty Group (IBG), owned by Albéa, acquires Roberts Beauty, a privately owned full-service provider specializing in custom-designed packaging and turnkey solutions.
The acquisition is part of IBG’s strategy of building extended ecosystems of partners and specialists to access specific market segments and regions.
Bret Hadley, Roberts Beauty’s CEO, says: “Our team at Roberts Beauty is excited about the opportunities that come with joining forces with IBG. We are confident that brands will gain considerable value from this partnership.
“IBG brings a dynamic new vision to the beauty space and a specific approach to customer development. We believe Roberts Beauty will be an excellent growth platform for IBG on the West Coast, and we are delighted to combine our capabilities from US, China, Korea and 40+ years of success with the IBG team.”
Beauty bestsellers
Roberts Beauty, headquartered in Los Angeles, US, was founded in 1979. Roberts Beauty says it turns beauty concepts “into best-selling products.”
The company asserts they “provide a full-circle approach to transform beauty concepts into bestsellers by utilizing their global team of packaging designers, engineers, quality assurance, regulatory experts and account managers to oversee projects every step of the way.”
“With Roberts Beauty, we are strengthening our Los Angeles IBG team while creating an interesting cross-selling platform that uses both our areas of expertise to enhance service for each customer’s portfolio,” adds Xavier Leclerc de Hauteclocque, CEO at Innovative Beauty Group.
“In addition, Roberts Beauty brings its own ‘boutique innovation lab’ where customers can work directly with chemists to develop original formulas tailored to their brand’s specifications — a real added-value in terms of efficiency and time management.”
Existing offerings
IBG has a global team of 300 beauty experts to support brands, beauty retailers, and discount and mass retailers in every retail product category.
Currently, the company consists of two key brands, Orchard Custom Beauty and Fasten Packaging, alongside a brand incubator created in 2022.
“Roberts Beauty’s activity fits in perfectly with the strategy and positioning of IBG by completing our existing offerings: Orchard Custom Beauty for turnkey solutions in Americas, Europe and Asia, and Fasten Packaging for turnkey and packaging solutions in Europe and Americas,” explains Leclerc de Hauteclocque.
Orchard Custom Beauty develops solutions from the design and development of complete private label ranges.
Fasten Packaging develops standard platforms and bespoke products to optimize costs, restyle complete product ranges in all materials to boost sales and design innovative concepts to “disrupt the beauty market.”
The brand incubator co-develops its own brands in partnership with retailers and individuals. It also co-invests in early-stage brands.
All IBG business units are certified by Ecovadis.
