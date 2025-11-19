Amcor debuts customizable lightweight roll-on deodorant packaging
Key takeaways
- Amcor has released Shadow roll-on, one of its lightest deodorant packs with reduced plastic use.
- The bottle and cap contain up to 60% PCR and are designed to be recycle-ready.
- The solution’s customizable design supports growing demand for sustainable, visually distinct personal care packaging.
Amcor has launched lightweight and customizable roll-on deodorant packaging, extending its range of personal care solutions.
According to Amcor, the Shadow roll-on is one of the lightest-weight roll-ons in its range, as it reduces the amount of plastic required in its manufacture. The bottle and cap can be made from up to 60% PCR plastic.
The polyethylene bottle and polypropylene closure are also recycle-ready.
Lara Alemany, product line director of Amcor Global Rigids Packaging Solutions, says: “Packaging solutions for the beauty sector must balance aesthetics, functionality, and improved sustainability. The Shadow roll-on demonstrates our expertise in developing robust solutions that can be easily adapted in line with the latest consumer trends.”
Amcor says the Shadow roll-on features a strong on-shelf presence due to its rounded base design. The global packaging company offers options to customize the deodorant packs’ color and labels.
“With our many manufacturing sites and ability to supply both large and small orders, we are ideally placed to support customers throughout Europe,” adds Alemany.
The packaging manufacturer offers nearly 40 different deodorant packaging solutions to meet the different demands. The range includes a wide range of sticks and roll-ons in sizes from 10 mL to 100 mL.
Personal care expansion
Amcor develops and produces responsible consumer packaging and dispensing solutions across a variety of materials for nutrition, health, beauty, and wellness categories.
Recently, it provided Cut by Fred with its Exclusive refill technology for the France-based hair care brand’s Detox Stick Shampoo. The Exclusive stick and refill are recyclable and made entirely from PP. The original 75 mL container weighs 55 grams, and each refill weighs 18 grams.
In July, Amcor collaborated with Maison Guerlain on the packaging of the luxury cosmetics brand’s new Aqua Allegoria hand creams. The solution contains the packaging giant’s CleanStream PCR polymer.
The packaging giant also equipped Mediacor, a Slovenia-based home care and food manufacturer, with a recyclable and refillable stand-up pouch for its cleaning care brand, Nana.