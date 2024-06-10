Aptar Beauty launches beauty spray packaging for on-the-go application
10 Jun 2024 --- Aptar Beauty reveals its latest aerosol actuator, Maya, for dispensing spray or high-powder formulations. The aerosol features a customizable top surface for branding and twist-to-lock technology.
The dispensing system manufacturer curated an adaptable across-spray application solution for hair sprays, body sprays and deodorants. It can also be used for solid powder formulations like dry shampoos, foot sprays and antiperspirants.
The hoodless actuator was “designed for sustainability.” It uses up to 56% less material than a traditional actuator with overcap. Since there is no cap to lose, Aptar Beauty explains that there is greater potential for recovering caps that could otherwise get lost in the environment—“Maya helps prevent that.”
“Maya delivers high-performance dispensing in a clean, sophisticated design. It’s a versatile solution that brands can make their own via customization,” says Greg Erickson, director of Design & Innovation at Aptar Beauty, North America.
Consumers love locking actuators and will appreciate Maya since it is easy to use and secure for on-the-go. With no cap, there are no worries about replacing or losing it.”
On-the-go use
Maya’s twist-to-lock system was designed to be “easy and convenient” for the user. To open, twist left, press to spray, and twist right to close. An audible click indicates when it is securely closed, aiding on-the-go use.
The “ultra-smooth flow path” reduces powder clogging to deliver a “consistent” powder spray.
The can’s customization capabilities allow brands to add logos, finishes or sensorial actuation features to enhance the consumer experience.
Maya is molded in two parts, allowing for “endless” color combinations. Maya is manufactured at Aptar Beauty’s North America facility in Cary, US, and is available immediately to customers worldwide.
Updating packaging
In beauty packaging, Skin care brand E45 recently revamped its packaging in partnership with Elmwood to “modernize its heritage” after reportedly losing relevance in the competitive market.
The 70-year-old brand said it wants a strategic update to deliver a new brand identity, packaging design and brand world experience to bring “its inclusive and personal identity to the forefront.” The company also stated that it is losing customers, particularly younger generations who do not perceive the brand as modern.
By Sabine Waldeck