Aptar Beauty launches recyclable spray pump for home care market
Aptar Beauty has unveiled the Trigger Spray Pump (TSP), a plastic-based, recyclable dispensing solution tailored to the home care sector. The TSP combines soft actuation with a lightweight build, designed for a comfortable grip and smooth, gentle spray experience.
The pump’s design allows for multiple customization options, including separate nozzles for spray, stream, or foam, as well as different neck finishes. It also features additional safety options, such as a ratchet neck finish, a child resistant closure, or a clip.
Luigi Garofalo, global category director personal care and home care at Aptar Beauty, says: “TSP is more than a trigger, it is a strategic addition to Aptar Beauty’s dispensing portfolio that reflects our commitment to performance and product recyclability.”
The TSP, made from PP and PE, including a PP spring, is said to be highly recyclable in the polyolefin stream. The spring is never in contact with the formula, providing “a higher level of compatibility, even with corrosive cleaning formulations.”
Delivering a 1.2 cc dosage, the TSP can be applied for home care, surface cleaning, stain removal uses.
Earlier this year, TriMas Packaging released a recyclable foam pump that utilizes a polymeric spring instead of the conventional metallic spring. The foam pump is suitable for beauty, personal care, and household dispensers.
Meanwhile, Waitrose replaced its mixed material pump with a recyclable component for its Essential range of hand washes. The soap bottles are fully recyclable in household bins.