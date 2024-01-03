Ashland and LVMH see mitochondrial health boost with black tea extract and patented RNA tech
03 Jan 2024 --- Researchers explore the anti-aging potential of Plant Small RNA Technology (PSR) for beauty solutions by looking at how black tea extract impacts mitochondrial health and antioxidant properties in skin cells.
Published in Cosmetics, the study is led by LVMH Recherche, Ashland and Université Claude Bernard Lyon, France. PSR is a patented extraction process developed by Ashland. The chemicals company also produces the tea extracts used in the study.
Skin aging is a “complex process” with changes occurring at the cellular level. The study’s main objective isto determine whether the PSR black tea extract could counteract the aging-related mitochondrial alterations, addressing issues such as reduced ATP production (energy provider) and increased ROS generation (reactive oxygen species).
Zooming into cells
Skin aging occurs through reduced cellular activities, increased cellular senescence and heightened production of mitochondrial ROS. These changes bring noticeable signs, such as increased skin laxity, dryness, wrinkles and uneven pigmentation.
The aging process involves intrinsic and extrinsic factors. While intrinsic aging is genetically programmed, extrinsic aging results from environmental factors such as UV and infrared irradiation. Both processes contribute to ROS generation.
PSRTM extract on mitochondrial health
According to the study, efforts to counter aging often target the skin mitochondria as it is the primary intrinsic source of ROS.
The study compared the PSR black tea extract with a conventional extract, showing “significant enhancements” in aconitase (enzyme) activity, basal respiration (rate of metabolism) and ATP synthesis (in cellular respiration).
It also “effectively reduced” ROS production and had “superior capabilities in scavenging free radicals when exposed to UV-induced stress” with DNA repairing mechanisms.
These improvements indicate the extract’s potential as a mitochondrial nutrient and protector.
Unveiling the composition
The PSR black tea extract is rich in small molecules and showcases its effectiveness in enhancing the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle in the study. This cycle is also known as Krebs or the citric acid cycle, which generates cellular energy. Notably, the researchers found the extract’s composition included lactic and citric acids, contributing to cellular processes.
“Contrary to what has been long considered, lactic acid is far from only being the dead-end product of glycolysis. Among its many roles, its concentration controls the cytosolic NADH-to-NAD+ ratio [balance between the oxidized and reduced forms of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide] that participates in the regulation of oxidative phosphorylation. On its side, citric acid is a well-known antioxidant and a substrate of the TCA cycle,” detail the authors.
“All the plant extracts were produced by Ashland. Camelia sinensis leaves were cultivated in Mauritius at the Domaine de Bois Chéri. Plants are grown in volcanic soil under a tropical climate subject to marine air influence, being only 10 km away from the seashore. This corresponds to rather harsh conditions favoring the synthesis of several potent phytocompounds.”
PSRTM extract vs. CoQ10 and vitamin C
Comparisons with known anti-aging ingredients, such as Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), revealed similarities in enhancing mitochondrial activity.
“Antioxidative capabilities are essential for preserving DNA from damage and protecting cellular components,” write the authors.
“Studies on CoQ10 and vitamin C, both known for their strong antioxidant properties, have shown their effectiveness in protecting the skin from ROS generated by environmental stressors and reducing the signs of aging. In the case of vitamin C, its benefits go beyond its antioxidant properties, as it also plays a crucial role in collagen synthesis and structure”
The PSRTM extract’s impact on aconitase activity, basal respiration and ATP production resembled the effects of CoQ10, highlighting its potential as an addition to skin care routines.
By Venya Patel