Barefaced AI Skin Coach boasts a “transformative journey” with Revieve technology
09 Jan 2024 --- Barefaced partners with Revieve to create the Barefaced AI Skin Coach to guide shoppers through a “holistic consumer journey.” Powered by Revieve’s AI/AR skin care technology, the companies say the AI Skin Coach “redefines” skin product discovery and drives continuous engagement throughout the customer journey for customers in the US.
“We are excited about the introduction of the Barefaced AI Skin Coach — a transformative journey beyond utility that we wholeheartedly believe our customers will eagerly embrace,” says Jordan Harper, founder and CEO at Barefaced.
“We are constantly looking for ways to elevate our customer’s experiences and provide them with value they cannot find elsewhere.”
Continuous help
The coach starts with customers inputting their skin goals based on a skin care routine previously recommended by Barefaced. The personalized progress tracking utilizes Revieve’s mobile skin diagnostic. Customers are asked to take a monthly selfie to track their progress.
The Barefaced Skin Coach is said to observe changes in the customer’s skin over time through the selfie and continually recommends products to help the user achieve their optimal skin state.
“We believe our new AI Skin Quiz and Skin Coach will be a celebrated and indispensable aspect of our customer’s skin care rituals. This reflects our dedication to expert skin care in the digital realm, ensuring our customers receive the premium care they expect from the Barefaced brand,” asserts Harper.
The companies explain that, unlike standard skin assessments, the Skin Coach offers an immersive and continuous experience beyond a one-time interaction. It becomes a dynamic part of the customer’s skin care journey, bringing the experience into consumer homes and fostering a lasting connection with the brand.
Skin analysis for recommendations
The interactive experience lets customers set skin care goals, track progress and receive personalized product recommendations tailored to their needs during and between shopping visits.
The skin coach uses integrated proprietary mobile selfie diagnostics technology for skin analysis, user input and AI-powered recommendations.
It also aligns with Barefaced’s social media marketing efforts. The brand integrates its solution with its broader digital presence. By doing so, Barefaced can weave the skin coach into its social media campaigns, creating a cohesive and unified brand narrative across various channels.
Sampo Parkkinen, CEO at Revieve, says: “By adopting Revieve’s Skin Coach, Barefaced is set to drive sustainable customer retention and foster enduring relationships with their customers.”
Board-certified nurse practitioner Jordan Harper founded BarefacedAI, and Revive is a personalized digital brand company working with global brands, retailers and digital service providers in the beauty, skin, health and wellness categories.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck