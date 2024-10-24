Bee Kiwi eye cream launch refreshes skin with manuka honey and niacinamide blend
Manuka honey-based skin care brand Bee Kiwi unveils its latest skin care innovation— the Manuka Honey Eye Serum.
Crafted to awaken tired eyes, the “advanced” formula features a “potent” blend of 5% caffeine, active New Zealand manuka honey and Niacinamide (vitamin B3).
“Together, these ingredients work harmoniously to target puffiness, dark circles and fine lines, leaving the eye area refreshed and rejuvenated,” says the brand.
“With the soothing and moisturizing properties of Manuka Honey, combined with the brightening and tightening effects of Caffeine and Niacinamide, our serum offers a comprehensive solution for youthful-looking eyes.”
Manuka honey is harvested from the nectar of the Leptospermum scoparium tree, which grows wild in New Zealand’s most remote areas and flowers for just two to six weeks each year.
The honey has high levels of natural phenolic compounds. Many of these are unique to manuka honey and give it a range of bioactive properties not found in other honey types.
Lightweight for quick absorption
Bee Kiwi says the lightweight texture of its new product ensures quick absorption, delivering active ingredients deep into the skin.
In other launches featuring manuka honey, MN8 recently introduced Mānuka Gold Extract to provide anti-inflammatory and healing properties in skin care products. The product is marketed as the “first cold-extracted and most bioavailable and complete version” of mānuka to hit the market.
“It’s manuka in its ultimate form,” Jaxon Dobson, MN8 founder, told Personal Care Insights in an interview.