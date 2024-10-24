PCA Skin boosts skin’s hyaluronic acid levels “by 50% in 24 hours” with clinically backed serum
PCA Skin says a recent clinical study and in vitro data support claims that its Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum helps boost the skin’s hyaluronic acid levels by 50% within 24 hours, “delivering instant and long-term hydration.”
The company believes consistent use of its product delivers “multi-level moisture infusion” to hydrate and plump skin while boosting glow and promoting a visible decrease in fine lines and wrinkles.
Through clinical testing, PCA Skin-cited studies found an immediate increase in skin hydration by 134%, an increase in overall skin hydration by 55%, an improvement in skin plumping by 60% and an improvement in fine lines by 31%.
“Hyaluronic acid levels in the skin begin to decrease as early as age 20 and can be reduced by half by the age of 50. With this in mind, we knew it was essential to create a serum that could replenish the loss of hyaluronic acid and boost the body’s natural hyaluronic acid production process, which we accomplished through our HA-Pro Complex,” says Dr. Lia Arvanitidou, executive VP, Global R&D, Colgate-Palmolive.
“In addition, the unique combination of different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid in our Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum not only hydrates and smooths the skin surface but also penetrates multiple layers and stimulates the production of hyaluronic acid at the place where it is needed, resulting in intense hydration and suppleness as well as an improvement in the skin’s appearance.”
Mid-20’s decline in hyaluronic acid
Studies suggest natural production of hyaluronic acid begins to decrease as early as a person’s mid-20s due to natural aging, environmental stressors like UV exposure and pollution, and lifestyle choices such as a poor diet.
As hyaluronic acid levels decline, the skin’s ability to retain moisture weakens, causing dullness, fine lines and wrinkles. Just as hydration is essential for overall health, it’s also at the root of skin health, making it vital for a healthy-looking, radiant complexion, says the brand.
PCA Skin discloses that its Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum increases the body’s natural hyaluronic acid production through the brand’s HA-Pro Complex, which it says improves the appearance of skin smoothness and plumpness.
“Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum is PCA Skin’s number one product globally, proven by correlating sales data, five-star reviews, and award wins,” says Echo Sandburg, chief brand officer of CP Skin Health Group.
“As a brand, we know the power of this transformative serum, and over the last few weeks we have taken a multi-pronged approach with professionals and social activations to highlight what scientific hydration can truly mean.”
PCA Skin recently honored National Esthetician Day (October 15) by inviting over 80 estheticians toa celebration in Arizona, US, where the brand is based. At the event, three professionals were awarded Esthetician of the Year to acknowledge their excellence in service and providing “transformative results” to their clientele.
PCA Skin says its Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum can be used daily and is suitable for any skin type, tone or concern.
Hyaluronic acid, a staple on the market for some time now, is a featured ingredient among top winter skin care trends this year. Personal Care Insights recently connected with Beiersdorf, Vantage and TriNutra to learn more about their moisturizing formulations, personalized serums and holistic oil offerings that can combat seasonal skin challenges and enhance self-care routines.