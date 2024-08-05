Beekman 1802 unveils goat milk exosome skin care infused with biomimetic tech
05 Aug 2024 --- Goat milk skin care brand Beekman 1802 introduces Milk RX, its latest innovation that utilizes goat milk exosomes in its proprietary Reneoxosome polypeptide complex.
Through advanced proteomic testing and electron microscopy, the company discovered the potential of goat milk exosomes to enhance cellular activity and signal the skin’s matrix.
When combined with Reneseed Polypeptides (supplied by LipoTrue), this complex is said to promote increased collagen production, resulting in a “tighter, more lifted” appearance.
Dr. Brent Ridge, co-founder of Beekman 1802, elaborates: “After 15 years of researching goat milk and developing products to improve skin health, we’ve finally developed a topical application that can address each layer of skin aging by increasing skin thickness, improving hydration, reducing oxidative stress from advanced glycation end products and stabilizing the proteins of the extracellular matrix (collagen and elastin) while at the same time keeping the microbiome of the skin healthy.”
Proprietary polypeptide complex
According to Beekman 1802, Renexosome is four times more effective than retinol at producing collagen in the skin while being free from the purging and irritation associated with traditional retinol and prescription tretinoin.
Goat milk is a rich source of exosomes. Beekman 1802’s clinical research, using advanced scientific methods to isolate and analyze goat milk exosomes reveals that it contains nutrient-dense exosomes loaded with keratin and immunoglobulins.
The tests also revealed that the goat milk contained exomes with an average size of 102.8 to 109.3 nanometers and a concentration of approximately 116 billion particles per milliliter.
Milk RX is the first product from Beekman 1802 to contain twice the amount of milk protein exosomes.
Harnessing biomimicry
As a component of Renexosome, Reneseed Polypeptide harnesses the principles of biomimicry. It utilizes a bioengineered form of transforming growth factor (TGFβ2) derived from the “seed of youth,” a plant known for its regenerative properties.
This biotechnological innovation mirrors the potent effects of retinol in accelerating collagen production — by a reported 31% — while eliminating common side effects such as irritation, peeling and purging of the skin, according to Beekman 1802.
The result is an enhancement of the skin barrier, leading to “visibly firmer” skin.
“The effectiveness of the Reneseed polypeptide in clinical results is primarily attributed to combining it with the goat milk exosome delivery system for more advanced results than ever before,” highlights the brand.