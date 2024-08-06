Healthy aging: Anti-inflammaging, retinol research and advanced delivery systems
06 Aug 2024 --- Healthy aging approaches to skin care are rising, with global consumers increasingly seeking holistic solutions. Personal Care Insights explores Lycored’s anti-inflammaging and beauty-from-within solutions next to Hydrinity’s advanced delivery system. We also look at Kenvue’s research on 0.1% retinol, which claims to have the largest set of clinical data in scientific literature on the ingredient.
Innova Market Insights data indicates that personal care launches with anti-aging claims experienced a 2% average annual growth rate between April 2019 and March 2024. Facial/Neck Moisturizers accounted for 43% of these launches. The top positionings of anti-aging launches were Moisturizing & Hydrating, Reduces Fine Lines/Wrinkles and Brightening/Illuminating.
According to the market researcher, Fountain of Youth is #2 among the top personal care trends of the year. It finds products are shifting to promote rejuvenation and renewal benefits, partially driven by consumer interest. Thirty-three percent consider anti-aging or healthy aging the most important functional skin care feature. The keywords “longevity” and “immortality” are also being used more frequently.
Hydrinity’s CEO Keith O’Briant spotlights bioengineered ingredients as an exciting trend, which offer “highly targeted benefits and greater consistency compared to traditional extracts. For instance, bioengineered peptides can be designed to mimic the skin’s natural signaling processes, enhancing their effectiveness in boosting collagen production and skin repair.”
“Another promising trend is the use of advanced delivery systems, like our Microfusion Technology, which significantly enhances the penetration and efficacy of active ingredients. These innovations hold great potential for creating even more effective and transformative anti-aging skin care solutions,” he tells us.
Meanwhile, Caroline Schroeder, global head of Marketing at Lycored, expresses enthusiasm about the trending consumer and brand interest in natural ingredients, which is expected to grow. “As more consumers seek out natural wellness solutions, Lycored is excited to serve brands with naturally derived, tomato-based ingredients that meet consumer expectations for naturally derived and effective solutions that are backed by science,” she says.
“Consumers today are also broadening their definition of beauty and searching for holistic self-care solutions that support beauty-from-within throughout the aging journey. We help brands deliver effective products that show consumers that brands understand and care about their health and well-being.”
Tomato-based anti-inflammaging
Schroeder shares how Lycored ingredients are tailored to support healthy aging with Lycomato, a wellness extract from red tomatoes containing a “full spectrum of phytonutrients, including lycopene, beta-carotene, phytoene and phytofluene, vitamins A and E and phytosterols that provide essential fatty acids.”
“Lycomato is a versatile anti-inflammaging star that supports timeless aging at a cellular level, offering benefits including anti-oxidation, anti-inflammation, immunity, men’s and women’s health, heart health, eye health, skin support and bone health. Ultimately, Lycomato helps achieve and maintain cellular balance, supporting health and longevity,” she continues.
“Lumenato, an extract derived from our breed of golden tomatoes, contains a carefully balanced mix of carotenoids phytoene and phytofluene, strong antioxidants and healthy fatty acids, which work synergistically to support beauty-from-within and promote skin structure.”
According to Schroeder, Lumenato improves the structure and appearance of the skin over time, slowing down the visible signs of aging. It helps the skin protect itself from environmental threats like UV rays, regulates inflammation, and creates nutrient and antioxidant reservoirs that allow the skin to age gracefully.
Unlike other nutrients that exit the body quickly upon consumption, she says Lycomato and Lumenato are absorbed into the bloodstream. They are also suitable for people regardless of age, gender and skin type.
Safety, efficacy and sustainability
According to Schroeder, Lycored’s healthy aging solutions are all scientifically substantiated.
“For example, Lycored has researched and published Lycomato in 24 clinical trials to date, in addition to other trials conducted externally. In total, studies to support the vast array of health benefits that Lycomato offers have included 1,169 subjects over a total period of 295 weeks,” she says.
“We embrace what nature provides us with. For example, during Lumenato’s solvent-free extraction process, we let nature run its course and honor its processes. By forgoing solvents during extraction, we can effectively and consistently deliver the full natural assortment of beneficial molecules from the tomato. This process also allows Lumenato to be non-GMO Project Verified and supports a solvent-free declaration for ingestible skin care applications.”
Lycored takes a “holistic approach” to natural solutions and sources “sustainability through 100% utilization of harvested tomatoes” for zero waste. They start as seeds in greenhouses, harvested and “different tomato components are used throughout our portfolio of solutions, including our food portfolio and health extracts.” Leftovers of the plant are upcycled into the animal industry for feed products, says Schroeder.
Wrinkle care
Mayo Clinic believes it is best to approach skin care holistically rather than from a fear of growing older. Its expert and dermatologist, Elika Hoss, MD, says wrinkles are a natural part of aging, but the most important strategy for wrinkle prevention is sun protection. “I tell patients that sunscreen is the number 1, 2 and 3 anti-aging cream,” she says. At night, Moss recommends using an anti-aging product, such as retinol, after using a gentle cleanser followed by a moisturizer.
In topical approaches to healthy aging, Kenvue backs 0.1% retinol as a cosmetic solution in a study in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology. It was administered as a daily treatment to 237 participants, while a vehicle was given to 234 participants.
When compared to a vehicle, the researchers discovered that retinol produced more improvements from baseline in signs of photoaging. The improvements were visible in week four and persisted through week 12. Few participants experienced irritation with “mild to moderate and transient” signs. After 12 weeks, the authors found that both retinol and its vehicle were well tolerated.
“Retinol is the number one dermatologist-recommended anti-aging cosmetic ingredient available over-the-counter and is sought after by consumers. But not all retinol products are created equal,” says Menas Kizoulis, Kenvue senior director of Global Scientific Engagement.
Targeting cellular aging
Claiming to be the fastest-growing professional skin care brand in the US, Hydrinity’s O’Briant tells us how its ingredients and technology support healthy aging.
“We focus on incorporating high-potency antioxidants, peptides and hyaluronic acid to combat the signs of aging at the cellular level. These ingredients work synergistically to boost collagen production, improve elasticity and enhance hydration. By targeting the underlying causes of skin aging, such as oxidative stress and collagen depletion, our products support healthy aging, helping the skin maintain a youthful and vibrant appearance,” he says.
“Our anti-aging ingredients stand out due to their advanced formulation and delivery systems. Traditional anti-aging products often rely on ingredients that provide only surface-level benefits. In contrast, our use of Microfusion Technology ensures that active ingredients penetrate deeply into the skin, offering more significant and longer-lasting results.”
He says the brand’s stabilized vitamin C offers strong antioxidant defense without the instability problems that are often present in conventional formulations. The peptides and growth factors also work more efficiently than traditional anti-aging treatments because they are made to interact with skin cells.
Ensuring safety and efficacy, O’Briant says each ingredient undergoes rigorous testing, including clinical trials, in collaboration with dermatologists and researchers to validate ingredients and formulation benefits. “Additionally, our products are subjected to extensive stability and sensitivity testing to ensure they are safe for all skin types, including aging and sensitive skin,” he adds.
O’Briant claims the brand is committed to ethical sourcing and environmentally friendly production practices: “We prioritize using sustainably harvested botanicals and renewable resources. Sugarcane is a versatile raw material and a renewable resource that we utilize in numerous products, significantly reducing our environmental footprint.”
“We extract valuable components from sugarcane, such as squalane, a highly effective moisturizing agent. Squalane derived from sugarcane is not only sustainable but also exceptionally pure and effective in hydrating and protecting the skin.”
By Venya Patel