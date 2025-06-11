L’Oréal and Nvidia partner to streamline AI innovation for beauty
L’Oréal and Nvidia have partnered to scale the beauty giant’s artificial intelligence (AI) use across product development, marketing, and consumer experience.
The collaboration will apply Nvidia’s AI Enterprise software to speed up how L’Oréal builds and rolls out AI tools, especially for 3D product rendering, generative content creation, and personalized shopping services.
Using Nvidia’s infrastructure, L’Oréal hopes to increase its efficiency and reach in digital campaigns and platforms.
The company already had projects underway, including CreAITech, L’Oréal’s generative AI platform for 3D content, and Noli, an AI-driven personalized beauty marketplace.
Both projects are powered by Nvidia’s AI capabilities and designed to improve the speed and accuracy of L’Oréal’s digital services.
AI in action
CreAITech is L’Oréal’s internal platform for generating AI-driven marketing content. It uses Nvidia’s technology to produce high-quality 3D digital renderings of beauty products, cutting down production time and increasing creative flexibility for campaign rollouts across e-commerce and social platforms.
Noli, launched by L’Oréal as a standalone start-up, acts as an AI-powered beauty recommendation engine. It matches users with product suggestions tailored to their individual needs by using over a million skin data points and analysis from thousands of formulations.
To support this, Noli will now integrate an “AI Refinery” developed with Nvidia and Accenture.
The system is hosted on Microsoft Azure and powered by Nvidia AI Enterprise. It allows for rapid AI experimentation and deployment, enabling the platform to adjust quickly to evolving consumer behavior.
All eyes on tech
Many brands are ushering in an era of AI to help automate and enhance internal processes. A Unilever spokesperson, for example, recently told Personal Care Insights: “Our scientists are using advanced technology and AI in R&D to analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and optimize bespoke formulations faster than ever before.”
With accelerated research, brands are also able to streamline their product development. “Technological advancements are revolutionizing the development and efficacy of anti-aging skin care products,” Peter Ahlm, head of marketing and sales at AstaReal, told us yesterday.
The beauty industry is expected to rethink how consumers discover and interact with beauty products, at a pace and scale that should keep up with shifting market expectations.
To meet those expectations, Haut.AI released its AI-driven Deep CARE platform, which provides customized skin care recommendations to consumers. Frequent recommendations are then converted into insights for brands, providing oversight of portfolio gaps and unmet consumer demands.