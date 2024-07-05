Beyond The Headlines: Avon International AI supply chain upgrade, Glossier’s US basketball endorsement
05 Jul 2024 --- In industry news this week, collaborations were key with Blue Yonder promising to transform Avon International’s global demand planning. USA Basketball teamed up with Glossier and Shiseido took on Max Mara fragrances.
Business news
Avon International partnered with Blue Yonder to enhance its global demand planning, production and omni-channel strategy. They aim to optimize manufacturing and distribution processes across Europe and the Asia Pacific, using Blue Yonder’s AI-powered supply chain solutions. It includes cognitive demand planning, enterprise supply planning and control tower capabilities to create a centralized “Planning Hub.” In response to changing market demands, Avon wants to improve forecast accuracy, streamline operations and improve decision-making. In other developments, Avon announced that all its products were approved by Cruelty-Free International’s Leaping Bunny Program.
Shiseido obtained an exclusive license to develop, produce, market and distribute Max Mara fragrances globally. Managed by Shiseido EMEA, the goal is to enhance Shiseido’s fragrance business in Europe and globally. Both companies emphasized shared values and the potential for innovative products. Shiseido’s CEO, Masahiko Uotani, and Max Mara’s Chairman, Luigi Maramotti, highlighted the alignment of their corporate cultures and the partnership’s potential for mutual growth.
ELF expanded its collaboration with Roblox to introduce real-world commerce on the platform, the first for a beauty brand. Within the immersive ELF UP! experience, US visitors aged 13 and up can purchase a limited-edition physical product, such as the Pets Hoodie, symbolizing the brand’s commitment to cruelty-free practices. The initiative also included a US$50,000 donation to the Humane Society of the US.
BoldHue, the female-founded technology company behind a personalized foundation device, closed an oversubscribed seed round, securing nearly US$5.2 million. The funding will help BoldHue ship its first 10,000 units to a waitlist of over 40,000 this fall. Co-founders Rachel Wilson and Karin Layton intend to revolutionize the beauty-tech sector with their product, which has been described as “Keurig for makeup.” The round was led by Lucas Venture Group and supported by Capital Eleven, Backstage Capital, Tacoma Ventures, Mark Cuban and Kevin Huvane.
Lignovations and IMCD (Internatio-Müller Chemical Distribution) introduced LignoGuard to the German market. Derived from upcycled lignin, LignoGuard functions as an SPF booster, antioxidant and stabilizer in cosmetics. The partnership is said to leverage IMCD’s distribution network to promote sustainable skin care solutions. Victor Tibo from Lignovations highlighted the product’s alignment with increasing sustainability demands. Sebastian Dahl from IMCD emphasized their commitment to enhancing the skin care portfolio with eco-friendly options.
Japanese cosmetics maker Kosé announced plans to build a factory in Minami-Alps City, Yamanashi Prefecture, powered by CO2-free hydroelectric energy. The “first” of its kind initiative in Japan, aims for carbon neutrality by 2040, using locally produced green hydrogen during operations. The project, set to break ground this month, includes a three-story facility covering 39,300 square meters for skin care production, with an initial investment estimated at JPY 25 to 30 billion (US$155 million to US$186 million).
Celeb collabs
Glossier teamed up with USA Basketball to become its Official Beauty Partner. It is the first deal for the USA Women’s National Team program since 1996. Women’s National Team director Briana Weiss highlighted the partnership as a testament to the sport’s growth and popularity. Glossier CEO Kyle Leahy emphasized breaking stereotypes about beauty and sports. As part of the collaboration, Glossier provided skin care and beauty products to the 2024 USA Basketball Women’s National Team during their summer travels in Europe and participated in events such asthe exhibition game in London. The partnership includes social media content, out-of-home advertising and community engagement activities throughout the summer.
Supermodel and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova became a shareholder in Swiss Health & BioBeauty, the parent company of luxury skin care and supplement brand Niance based in Zurich. The company is known for its biotechnology and premium products sourced from the Swiss Alps. Vodianova endorsed the brand’s skin care and vitality supplements, highlighting its commitment to holistic health and longevity through innovative, clean formulas.
Actress and singer Mandy Moore helped launch the “Expect More with Eucerin” campaign to simplify skin care choices amidst “overwhelming options”. Moore emphasized Eucerin’s multi-benefit products through videos and social content, showcasing Eucerin’s formulations, including the Immersive Hydration Face Collection, Advanced Repair Body Collection and Sun Tinted Mineral Sunscreen.
By Venya Patel