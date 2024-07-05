Hunter Luxury expands in premium private-label skin care with Numoo Naturally Cleansing Collection
05 Jul 2024 --- Hunter Luxury unveils the Numoo Naturally Cleansing Collection of private-label skin care products to “mimic the salon experience at home.”
Offering a variety of materials, colors and decorations, along with custom embroidery options, all products within the Numoo Naturally Cleansing Collection are interchangeable and offer “near-endless potential for customization,” enabling brands to create a final design that suits the needs and preferences of their customers.
“Numoo is designed to be used in step with modern cosmetic products and inspire confidence in the consumer as they make it to the last stage of checkout, as well as providing brands with a way to stand out from the crowd both in-store and online,” explains Mandy Bocker, product inspiration manager at Hunter Luxury.
“With a blend of functionality and indulgence, the range is suitable for various applications, including discovery sets, Christmas gifting and gifts with purchase.”
Created by Hunter Luxury’s innovation team, Naturally Cleansing Collection comprises a Konjac sponge, an adjustable headband wrap, a double-sided cleansing cloth, cleansing wristbands and reusable cleansing pads.
“My friends and family know me best as ‘Mandy Moo’ or ‘Moo’. I’ve always been fascinated with formulations and the way skin care can change the way you look, and the way you feel about yourself,” explains Bocker.
“When I was asked to assemble the collection, it felt like a very personal thing, so I took a play on the word Moo. Everyone has a different relationship with self-care, and the beauty of this range is that it allows brands to layer on the creativity and inject their personality into each product.”
Hints of naturality
The debut collection contains brand discovery kits and gifting accessories focusing primarily on skin care tools.
Made from organic and bamboo cotton, the Naturally Cleansing Collection sports design features hints of earthy green, capturing an “exotic, natural feel.”
Hunter Luxury’s Innovation Team aimed to use materials from sustainable sources with an ecological story behind them.
Bocker explains, “Konjac is a native Asian root vegetable. It is very starchy, made by extracting the raw ingredients, processing them into powder, and then steaming them into the sponge.”
“It’s a biodegradable, completely pH-balanced material and benefits from low-energy manufacturing. It has the perfect sustainability story and is an effective way of delicately cleansing and exfoliating your skin.”
Future collection expansions
In the future, Bocker details the company plans to add more ranges to the collection, with a key focus on premium skin care tools that are “meticulously crafted to refresh the skin and enhance product application.”
“Before the pandemic, beauty tools and accessories were already witnessing a surge in popularity, with the rise of influencer culture and TikTok and YouTube functioning as an educational hub for beauty experts to share advice, tutorials, and product recommendations,” she notes.
“Amidst the widespread quarantines, limits on in-person beauty services, and social distancing, we found that beauty customers started to change their spending habits, gravitating towards products that allow them to emulate that salon experience at home.”
In other activities, Hunter Luxury recently expanded its range of fragrance cases supplied to the Alvari Collection inspired by the “elegance of our natural world.”