Hunter Luxury inspired by natural world for Alvari fragrance cases
18 Jun 2024 --- Luxury packaging artisan Hunter Luxury unveils an expanded range of fragrance cases for the Alvari Collection inspired by the “elegance of our natural world.”
Drawing inspiration from the elegance and precision of honey bees, the new range is designed to transform fragrance sample packaging into an “exquisite sensory experience” through 3D pop-up features, novel structural designs and premium finishing techniques.
The additions complement existing solutions in the Alvari Collection, which aims to elevate fragrance, discovery and luxury retail gift sets.
Hunter Luxury unveiled the new sample packs to a reception at Luxe Pack PACK in New York, US.
“Fragrance packaging, more than any other kind, must capture the soul of the product. It has to transport you to another world — that can only be achieved through the right combination of materials, processes and technical details, which all come together to serve a creative vision,” says Pippa Bell, head of Beauty at the company.
Sensorial and functional
The bee theme of the Alvari Collection comes from several members of the Hunter Luxury team who are avid beekeepers.
“When you think of bees, thoughts of verdant summer meadows and colorful flower gardens are never far behind,” Bell explains. “This theme gave our design team the freedom to demonstrate our full range of capabilities, from complex structural designs to elaborate finishing and bespoke detailing.”
The range displays various features, including 3D pop-up representations of the full fragrance bottle, sliding drawer packs and apertures that frame the fragrance bottle in a tangle of wildflowers.
Each of these details can be customized with different materials, colors and decorative elements to align with branding.
Hunter Luxury previously partnered with skin care brand Joonbyrd to develop its debut range of “opulent” body care products. The range also sports “sensorially playful” packaging featuring soft-touch silicone sleeves colored in bright pastel hues and embossed with patterns based on the Joonbyrd logo.
A previous report by Easyfairs suggested the importance of multisensory packaging for the beauty industry among Gen Z consumers is “more pronounced than ever.” An increasing number of trend-savvy beauty brands are equipping their packaging design with haptic effects — unique textures, finishes and shapes that demand to be touched and grabbed off the shelf.