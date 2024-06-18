Givaudan designs 28 scents for exhibition at château once owned by Leonardo da Vinci
18 Jun 2024 --- Givaudan perfumers craft 28 fragrances for a “Leonardo da Vinci et les parfums de la Renaissance” event at the Le Château du Clos Lucé, France.
The manor was previously owned by the famous painter and became a museum of his life in 1855. Members of French royalty also owned the property, where it became known as the “summer house.” The home is now regarded as a historic monument.
Givaudan’s scents were designed in collaboration with the event’s curators and offer visitors a “unique” multisensory experience with history, sensation and emotion.
“We consider historic conservation to be of the utmost importance. With a focus on olfactory expertise and collective heritage, visitors are invited to uncover more about the fascinating Leonardo de Vinci as well as the enchanting world of perfumes,” says Gilles Andrier, CEO of Givaudan.
“It should come as little surprise that Givaudan agreed to associate its know-how with this major exhibition, the first of its kind, by creating twenty-eight olfactory illustrations.”
Preserving history through scent
The olfactory experience showcases exclusive fragrances developed by “renowned” perfumers such as Calice Becker, Shyamala Maisondieu, Nadège le Garlantezec, Rodrigo Flores Roux and Andréa Montanari. The creations were designed to immerse visitors in the scents that “defined” the Renaissance era.
“Participating in this exhibition and contributing to the preservation of the history of perfumery is truly an honor. The Renaissance era offers an infinite fountain of inspiration to a perfumer,” says Nadège Le Garlantezec, Givaudan perfumer.
The exhibition was conceived and produced under the direction of Le Clos Lucé, with professors Carlo Vecce and Pascal Brioist as curators. The exhibition explores Leonardo’s interest in perfumes and their development and reveals the cultural heritage he inherited from his mother, Caterina, a freed slave from the Orient.
Key periods and places in the lives of Caterina and Leonardo are depicted to visitors through thematic rooms.
Books of therapeutic recipes, medicine jars, incense burners, scented rosaries, pomanders, perfume burners, flasks, gloves and scented shoes are on display. The exhibition is completed by a selection of Renaissance paintings depicting Italian noblemen adorned with perfumed accessories.
Industry developments
Earlier this month, Givaudan unveiled the House of Naturals to develop “exclusive ingredients” that focus on “consistent quality, craftsmanship and sustainable processes to meet the highest standards” for its fine fragrances. The scent manufacturer believes its perfumers are the “driving force” behind fragrance creation, and the new structure is expected to expand its range of possibilities.
Personal Care Insights also spoke to Giada Maramaldi, global category manager for botanical actives at Givaudan Active Beauty, about one of the company’s latest ingredient launches. Silybidiol, dubbed “the first” globally compliant alternative to CBD (cannabidiol), is a molecule designed to combat the adverse effects of urban photo pollution and promote skin health.