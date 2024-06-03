New skin care brand Joonbyrd debuts body care with Hunter Luxury
03 Jun 2024 --- Packaging company Hunter Luxury partners with skin care brand Joonbyrd to develop and launch its debut range of “opulent” body care products.
Founded by dermatologist Alexis Granite, Joonbyrd aims to stand out in the beauty industry due to its “joyful brand identity”— captured in the “sensorially playful” supportive primary packaging.
The collection launches this summer and includes body care products, refills, body tools and lifestyle accessories. The brand says these offerings focus on the sensory aspects of body care through packaging design, product textures and fragrances. The products intend to deliver self-care rituals, a mind-body connection and clinically proven results.
“The Joonbyrd experience flies in the face of what you expect from a skin care brand,” says Pippa Bell, head of Beauty at Hunter Luxury. “Capturing that meant really getting under the skin of our customers — no pun intended — and working hand-in-hand with them every step of the way, from concept to creation.
“As this is the brand’s launch, we had to go the extra mile to make a huge first impression. We aimed to perfectly crystallize what this brand is about, making it clear to consumers at first glance even if they aren’t familiar with the name Joonbyrd yet.”
Mixing products and packaging
The body care range will include Daydreamer Body Serum, Violet Haze Body Scrub, Sunday Sofa Body Butter, Moon Swim Body Wash and Little Love Body Lotion.
Hunter Luxury developed a range of soft-touch silicone sleeves colored in bright pastel hues and embossed with patterns based on the Joonbyrd logo. The sleeves were crafted to contrast with the colors and complement the texture of the glass containers.
“At the heart of Joonbyrd is joy, so we set out to create entirely unique and uplifting packaging that touches the senses through shape, color and texture,” says Granite. “We looked to a variety of industries for inspiration, from food to fragrance to fashion, for packs that would capture attention, bringing that hit of happiness on the shelf.
The new cosmetic brand aims to create a “unique” tactile experience for its bottles and jars by melding the contrasting textures of glass and silicone. Hunter Luxury also made a zippered gift set and a chest containing press release kits that were sent to select media outlets to mark Joonbyrd’s arrival in the skin care market.
“We sought to work with materials that were sturdy enough to be reused and refilled many times over. Joonbyrd was drawn to silicone and glass in particular as they offered an opportunity to create a highly sensorial soft touch finish, with soft bends and curves that are both visually pleasing and tactile,” adds Granite.
“We loved the idea of creating a brand pattern that was instantly recognizable within the silicone, embedding each product with a ‘hidden’ logo. Hunter Luxury truly helped Joonbyrd realize its joyful vision, bringing to life our candy-colored silicone, and we are so excited for what’s to come.”
Edited by Sabine Waldeck