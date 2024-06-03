Lethal Cosmetics launches makeup based on four elements from Avatar: The Last Airbender
03 Jun 2024 --- Lethal Cosmetics launches a limited-edition makeup collection inspired by the hit animated Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender.
The collection aims to encapsulate the spirit of the series and includes eyeshadow palettes, eyeliner sets, lipstick, glitter gel, highlighter, makeup sponge and a makeup bag.
Adhering to the series, the collection features four element-themed palettes representing air, water, earth and fire, corresponding eyeliner sets and three lipsticks. Other items include the Sokka glitter gel, the White Lotus highlighter, the “My Cabbages!” makeup sponge and the Appa makeup bag.
Priced at €336 (US$364), the entire collection is available for pre-order purchases.
Ethical claims
The entire Avatar collection is designed to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Additionally, Lethal Cosmetics says the products are dermatologically tested, carbon neutral, child-labor-free and certified halal.
The Berlin-based brand says it built its identity on innovative, colorful makeup that promotes self-expression while prioritizing the well-being of humans, animals and the planet.
This collection draws inspiration from the rich and enduring world of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The show centers on Aang’s journey as the last living Airbender, who must restore harmony to a world split apart. The animated series recently received a Netflix live-action adaptation.
The makeup collection’s vivid colors and product designs directly translate the show’s themes and images.
Vegan and cruelty-free beauty
The release of Lethal Cosmetics’ Avatar collection aligns with the growing market demand for vegan and cruelty-free beauty products. Consumers increasingly seek brands aligning with their values, including ethical sourcing and production practices.
Innova Market Insight data indicates that cosmetic launches with cruelty-free claims witnessed a +17% CAGR between October 2018 and September 2023. Europe was the frontrunner of these launches. Nearly half of cosmetic launches are Face/body cosmetics.
In other animation collaborations, Bubble Skincare recently collaborated with Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, and MAC Cosmetics celebrated its 40th anniversary by relaunching popular Disney makeup collaborations.
By Venya Patel