Beyond The Headlines: Evonik’s India expansion, ELF promotes diversity in boardrooms
03 May 2024 --- This week in industry news, Evonik opens an Indian R&D facility and ELF partners with tennis icon Billie Jean King to promote more diversity in company boardrooms. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid launched her perfume brand, ‘Ôrəbella.
Business news
Evonik India inaugurated an office and R&D premises in Thane, India. Evonik India’s new office spans an area of 100,000 square feet and is set to have eight Application Technology labs and an R&D facility. The new headquarters were designed with a “modern working style,” including collaborative workspaces, advanced technology infrastructure and “up-to-date amenities.” It will serve as a hub for Evonik’s operations in India, providing an environment for employees to collaborate, innovate and drive growth.
The Clorox Company reported Q3 results with a decrease in net sales of 5% to US$1.81 billion compared to a 6% net sales increase in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by lower volume from temporary distribution losses resulting from the widescale disruptions caused by the cyberattack and unfavorable foreign exchange rates, partially offset by a favorable price mix. Organic sales were up 2%.
Focus on equity
Tennis star and equity advocate Billie Jean King and ELF Beauty called on US business leaders and the wider community to “Change the Board Game” and put more women and diverse candidates on corporate boards. King previously partnered with ELF to commemorate the 50-year milestones of the “Battle of the Sexes” and equal prize money at the US Open. ELF Beauty is one of four publicly traded US companies out of 4,200, with a board of directors composed of two-thirds women and one-third diverse representation.
Givaudan achieved Fair-ON-Pay certification at multiple sites covering a “significant” number of employees. The company aims to be recognized as a leading employer for inclusion. It achieved certification across Switzerland, Spain, Mexico, Singapore, Argentina, France, Hungary, the Netherlands and the US — in line with the requirements set by the Equal Pay International Coalition. This global organization works to reduce the gender pay gap. To be certified as an Equal Pay Employer, the pay differences between men and women at each site must not exceed 5%.
The Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation announced a mission, along with its nonprofit partners, to support the well-being of women and teens by providing resources to help increase confidence, improve physical health and create a sense of belonging. Since 2016, the Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation has donated more than US$61 million to improve the lives of women and families. Sixty-five percent of consumers believe that the beauty category is “significantly connected to wellness.” The foundation said it is enhancing its mission to focus on partners and giving opportunities that strategically align with holistic well-being, “empowering women and teens to build coping skills, healthy bodies and supportive relationships.”
Celebrity news
Bella Hadid released a perfume brand, ‘Ôrəbella. The scent is available online and set to be sold at exclusive US retail partner Ulta Beauty beginning May 10. The model said the fragrance taps into the “skinification” trend. The alcohol-free perfume features essential oils and “clean” ingredients made to infuse with the skin. ‘Ôrəbella’s bi-phase formula features two layers. The nourishing first layer is formulated with the proprietary ‘Ôrəlixir base made of hydrating snow mushroom and a moisturizing five-oil blend (camellia, almond, olive, jojoba and shea). The second layer “boosts mood and aura” with aromatherapy essential oils and fine fragrance notes.
Jersey Shore celebrity Pauly D partnered with Thayers Natural Remedies for a digital brand campaign that spotlights how the DJ uses the brand’s Blemish Clearing Toner to keep his skin “looking fresh to death” in and out of the club. The campaign featured content of Pauly showing how he tones his skin with Thayers across TikTok and Instagram. It also featured a “mini Pauly” that learned about top Pauly D tenets for looking good, such as how to get his hair blowout and tone the skin. In the series of “edu-tainment” content, Pauly D told fans why he uses Thayers Blemish Clearing Tone.
New product development
Carefree expanded its product portfolio to include pads. The brand is introducing all-new pads designed to “stand up to the most trying” feminine care challenges that moms face. The full range of products offers one complete feminine care system under the Carefree brand, available in stores across the US and online. Carefree is “the only” brand offering a pads and liners regimen addressing multi-fluid and odor control across its products. The portfolio boasts enhanced product features, offering protection from lighter to heavier days. The new pads feature the first top layer containing Veocel Lyocell fibers with Dry Technology — a soft layer contributing to a comfortable, breathable experience. The regular and overnight pads absorb instantly, keeping individuals dry for day and night protection.
Bubble Skincare announced its first-ever brand collaboration with Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2. The program consists of limited-edition Bubble Skincare product packages, including the brand’s “cult favorite” Day Dream Tone and Texture Serum, Fresh Start Gel Cleanser and Slam Dunk Hydrating Cream Moisturizer, along with two exclusive sets featuring characters from Inside Out 2 and more of Bubble’s beloved hydrating products. Designed to help you “Face Your Feels,” the limited-edition Bubble Skincare x Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 program highlights the effects of your emotions on your skin and vice versa.
Emma Lewisham launched a serum that contains a facial muscle relaxant and promises to reduce muscle contractions responsible for wrinkles by 91% after 24 hours. The Supernatural Vitale Face Elixir contains a Neuropeptide Relaxant Complex, which targets neuroinhibitors to minimize the appearance of fine lines and a degradation-resistant hyaluronic acid that hydrates the skin. The serum also has a pairing of collagen-stimulating peptides, which are encapsulated and protected by phytocompounds and 24-carat gold. These harness the skin’s reparative system to stimulate collagen and elastin production.
Ardell Beauty introduced a lash innovation that brings the French brushstroke Balayage technique to lashes. Balayage Wispies includes six Balayage-inspired shades — beachy Bronde, dusky-cool Ash Brown, blonde-lit Chestnut, warm Caramel, rich Mocha and dark Chocolate. Each features tonal variations interspersed with black fibers to create depth and dimension instantly. The streaks provide contrast, eye-brightening benefits and the appearance of enhanced thickness and volume.
ImPress Press-On Manicure from Kiss unveiled its latest co-branded collaboration with beverage brand Arizona. The two category owners have created a limited-edition collection of four inspired nail designs by Arizona’s signature colors and flavors.
By Sabine Waldeck