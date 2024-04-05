Beyond The Headlines: Tru Fragrance & Beauty acquisition, Serena Williams’ makeup line
05 Apr 2024 --- In industry news this week, major shifts occurred with Tru Fragrance & Beauty’s acquisition, former tennis player Serena Williams’ Wyn Beauty launching makeup and Attitude releasing a solid sun care product line, Sunly.
Business and collaborations
Monogram Capital Partners acquired Tru Fragrance & Beauty, which is known for its fragrance and beauty brands. It gave credit to companies like Le Monde Gourmand and Lake & Skye for their recent success and ability to draw in an expanding customer base. Monogram’s investment is expected to fuel Tru’s expansion plans, including global distribution, new brand launches and acquisitions.
L’Oréal is reportedly considering an investment in luxury fragrance company Amouage, with talks centered on purchasing a minority stake. Sources warned discussions might not lead to a deal and said Amouage could be worth over €3 billion (US$3.3 billion).
Emmy-award-winning actress and producer Storm Reid partnered with Kiss Colors & Care as a brand ambassador to spotlight a specially curated collection tailored for braided hairstyles. The collaboration marked a celebration of “diversity and self-expression,” focused on delivering solutions designed specifically for textured hair needs. The Braiding Gel collection is known for its long-lasting hold and shine, satin scarves, the Braid Sheen Refresher and Braid Charms.
Azelis acquired PT Marga Dwi Kencana (MDK) in Indonesia, a move that is seen as solidifying its position in the Asia Pacific region. With MDK’s expertise in the personal care market, Azelis said it gained an advantage to expand its footprint and offer innovative solutions to its customers. The acquisition will be completed in the second quarter of 2024 and is expected to strengthen Azelis’ growth and excellence in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry.
Launches and releases
Serena Williams’ venture, Wyn Beauty, launched a “high-performance” makeup line designed for daily wear. The brand emphasized clean, skin-loving formulations across various shades and products. Partnering with Good Glamm Group, Wyn Beauty’s entry into 685 Ulta Beauty stores in the US will offer inclusive beauty products. Williams’ brand believes it stands out for its affirmational naming and packaging design, inspired by her vision for “beauty as self-expression and personal achievement.”
Attitude launched Sunly, a line of solid sun care products certified by the Environmental Working Group and packaged in fully biodegradable materials. The eco-responsible collection offers mineral-based SPF protection across 12 products, emphasizing sustainability and effectiveness in sun protection.
Oakwell Beer Spa founders introduced Oakwell Cosmetics, a bath and body product line highlighting beer’s therapeutic advantages. The range incorporated hops and malted barley, prioritizing gentle care for hair and skin without chemical additives. Products span from body lotion to bath salts and curated gift sets, offering consumers a self-care experience rooted in beer-infused wellness.
Dove Men+Care launched a deodorant that goes “beyond the underarms – providing odor protection for the whole body.” Available as a spray, a stick, or a cream, the dermatologist-tested, aluminum-free Whole Body Deo is said to prevent and reduce body odor all day. It is also marketed as suitable for use everywhere from the neck down. Unilever based the launch on a Google Trends report of a surge in search interest for ‘whole body deodorants’ by over 1,000% in the past year.
Dial introduced a new body wash alongside its “Dial Up Your Day” campaign for self-care and confidence with brand partner Melissa Fumero. The campaign emphasized personal well-being and positivity. The Dial Exfoliate & Restore Cocoa Butter & Orange Extract Body Wash, released in February, promises gentle exfoliation and smoother skin, aligning with Dial’s focus on skin care innovation.
Coty launched Burberry Hero Parfum for men, part of the Hero fragrance collection. The fragrance featured American actor Adam Driver in its campaign. Perfumer Aurélien Guichard highlighted the use of cedarwood as a symbol of modern masculinity in the scent, “embodying strength and sensitivity.” Key notes include amyris, cedarwood, and cypriol oil.
MAC Cosmetics celebrated its 40th anniversary by relaunching popular Disney makeup collaborations, including Aladdin, Cinderella and Maleficent collections. The limited-time offerings include eyeshadow palettes, lip glosses and lipsticks inspired by cartoon characters, part of MAC’s nod to four decades of beauty and fantasy.
By Venya Patel