Takasago inaugurates olfactory center in Mumbai, Givaudan joins Fragrance Creators Association
05 Apr 2024 --- In industry developments, Givaudan enters the Fragrance Creators Association (FCA) consortium. Meanwhile, fragrance player Takasago inaugurates the Takasago International India Fragrance Centre (TIIFC) in Mumbai, India, with a “bullish” outlook on the Indian market.
The “state-of-the-art” facility is set to become a hub for fragrance research, creation, development and sensory evaluation, staffed by a team of trained professionals.
“With the fragrance market in India expected to significantly grow, Takasago reaffirms its dedication to India, pledging continued investment in R&D, creative personnel and disruptive innovation, ensuring our presence in this dynamic market for years to come,” says Paul Ireland, president of the Global Fragrance Division at Takasago.
Ireland highlights the company’s “tenfold growth” in the region and its intention to further invest in research and development, creative talent, and innovative technologies to solidify its presence in this dynamic market.
Shaheel TTP, managing director for India and South Asia, emphasizes the strategic significance of the Mumbai Center, pointing out its role in blending “art with science” tailored to local tastes with “unprecedented speed.”
“By leveraging Japanese technology to enhance the Indian consumer experience, we aim to pioneer uniquely appealing fragrances made in India, for India,” Shaheel adds.
Takasago’s growing stake in India
Takasago already established a production footprint in India, boasting a facility with an annual capacity of about 20,000 metric tons.
The company’s hold in the market is further underscored by its business volume, reportedly nearing INR 1,500 million (US$18 million) in India and an annual growth rate of 30% in 2023.
With a CAGR exceeding 40%, Takasago’s continued investment in India will focus on R&D facilities, human resources and technology transfers.
The corporation’s fragrance division crafts scents for a wide array of non-food products, including personal care, fabric care and air care items. The creation process “blends art with science,” ensuring the fragrances exhibit longevity, diffusion and stability.
Takasago operates across four geographical segments: Japan, America, Europe and Asia. Its portfolio includes flavors for a variety of food products and fragrances for personal and household use, underpinned by a selection of aroma chemicals like menthol and musk.
Givaudan joins FCA
In parallel news, the FCA announced the entry of Givaudan into its consortium. With a fragrance heritage spanning 250 years, Givaudan will join FCA’s diverse array of over 60 companies along the fragrance value chain.
“At Givaudan, we are driven by a passion for creativity, and purposeful innovation,” comments Maurizio Volpi, head of Fragrance & Beauty at Givaudan.
“We are thrilled to join forces with FCA, an organization that shares our values and commitment to advancing the fragrance industry responsibly.”
Farah Ahmed, President & CEO of FCA, also welcomed Givaudan to the association. “Givaudan's membership in FCA marks a significant milestone in advancing industry leadership and collaboration.
“The company’s rich heritage and dedication to excellence make them a valuable addition to the membership. We look forward to, together, collaborating to drive positive change for people, perfume and the planet."
Givaudan Active Beauty also recently introduced Neuroglow, an active ingredient designed to “safely replicate all the positive effects of the sun.” It targets a healthier tanning process, reducing the potential for sun-induced inflammatory damage.
By Benjamin Ferrer